2019 records
SVEC: 1-5 (0-2)
Dryden: 3-3 (0-1).
———
Players to watch
SVEC: QB Matt Byrne; RB Noah Whitmore; WR Nick Thomas; LB Kolden Fodter; DL Adam Collins.
Dryden: QB Brady Rose; RB Braedon Libbey; WR Ashton Hodgson; LB Sam Dow; DE Vincent Scott.
———
Fast facts
SVEC: The Eagles got a bit beat up playing a brutal early schedule and will be without playmaker James Sutherlin for a second straight week … SVEC was averaging 284 yards per game through the first four games and 180 in the last two … SVEC will have a home game on Friday, Oct. 25 but the opponent, a team from Section III, has yet to be determined.
Dryden: The Purple Lions run-pass ratio is 68 percent … Libbey averages 118 yards and two TDs per game on an average of 17 carries per game … Rose is Dryden’s second option with 435 yards on 68 carries … Only Hodgson has over 80 yards receiving this season … Dryden has had three winning seasons in the last five.
———
Last five seasons
SVEC: 13-20 (since merger).
Dryden: 23-28.
———
Last game: Dryden topped SVEC 14-7 last season.
