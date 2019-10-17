2019 records

SVEC: 1-5 (0-2)

Dryden: 3-3 (0-1).

———

Players to watch

SVEC: QB Matt Byrne; RB Noah Whitmore; WR Nick Thomas; LB Kolden Fodter; DL Adam Collins.

Dryden: QB Brady Rose; RB Braedon Libbey; WR Ashton Hodgson; LB Sam Dow; DE Vincent Scott.

———

Fast facts

SVEC: The Eagles got a bit beat up playing a brutal early schedule and will be without playmaker James Sutherlin for a second straight week … SVEC was averaging 284 yards per game through the first four games and 180 in the last two … SVEC will have a home game on Friday, Oct. 25 but the opponent, a team from Section III, has yet to be determined.

Dryden: The Purple Lions run-pass ratio is 68 percent … Libbey averages 118 yards and two TDs per game on an average of 17 carries per game … Rose is Dryden’s second option with 435 yards on 68 carries … Only Hodgson has over 80 yards receiving this season … Dryden has had three winning seasons in the last five.

———

Last five seasons

SVEC: 13-20 (since merger).

Dryden: 23-28.

———

Last game: Dryden topped SVEC 14-7 last season.

