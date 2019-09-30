ROCHESTER — Waverly and Athens each finished in the top 10 of the 33-team Unseeded Boys A-2 race Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday.
Waverly took fifth as a team with 238 points and Athens was eighth with 284 points.
Falconer won the meet with 62 points, and was followed by Southwestern in second with 107 points; Vernon-Verona-Sherrillin third with 223 points; and Mercyhurst Prep. in fourth with 230 points.
Following Waverly, fifth with 238 points, were Alleghany-Limsestone in sixth with 243 points; Marcus Whitman in seventh with 277 points; Athens with 284 points; Addison with 302 points; and Dryden in 10th with 343 points.
Waverly’s Collin Wright was the area’s top finisher, placing fifth overall and fourth in team points with a time of 16 minutes, 31.4 seconds.
Also scoring for the Wolverines in the 195-runner race were Nate Ackley who was 30th (29 team points) with a time of 17:26.0; Jayden Rose who was 61st (54) with a time of 18:02.9; Brandon Bubniak who was 70th (61) in 18:13.4; and Kaden Wheeler who was 101st (90) in 18:52.4
Athens was led by T.J. Toscano who took 26th (25) with a time of 17:13.5. Also scoring for Athens were Kyle Anthony, 46th (41) with a time of 17:41.1; Matt Gorsline, 59th (52) in 18:02.2; Connor Dahl, 75th (66) with a time of 18:20.7; and Nate Prickett who was 111th (100) in 19:02.7.
Neither Waverly nor Athens took a complete girls’ team to the meet, but there were a couple of impressive performances for local runners.
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada has been on fire all season and continued her hot start with a third-place finish in the Unseeded Girls’ A-2 race by clocking in at 18:48.10 Talada’s teammate Elizabeth Fritzen was 15th in the 244-runner race by clocking in at 20:17.50. Also for Waverly, Paige Ackley took 44th in 21:36.6 and Hali Jenner was 215th with a time of 26:06.7.
Athens was led by Emma Bronson who was 51st with a time of 21:49.1. Also for Athens were Allyson Rockwell, 200th with a time of 26:36.6; Arin Rockwell, 214th with a time of 27:04.1 and Abby Prickett, 221st with a time of 27:29.2.
Waverly will travel to Dryden on Tuesday for an Interscholastic Athletic Conference meet.
Athens is off until Thursday when the Wildcats will join Sayre’s Redskins and Waverly’s Wolverines at 4:30 p.m. at the Tom Koons Invite in Litchfield.
———
Tioga runs in the Pete Matzke Invitational
MAINE — Tioga’s boys’ cross country team placed sixth in Friday’s Pete Matzke Inviotational.
Ty Middendorf led Tioga by placing 24th with a time of 19:46. Also scoring for the Tigers were Thomas Hurd, 26th in 20:02; Nate Jaye, 38th in 21:54; Kobe Enberg, 45th in 22:54; and Josh Reis, 49th in 23:33.
Tioga also had one girl at the meet. Mariah Nichols placed 22nd with a time of 26:24.
Tioga will host SVEC at Tioga Central High School at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.