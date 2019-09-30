ROCHESTER — Waverly and Athens each finished in the top 10 of the 33-team Unseeded Boys A-2 race Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday.

Waverly took fifth as a team with 238 points and Athens was eighth with 284 points.

Falconer won the meet with 62 points, and was followed by Southwestern in second with 107 points; Vernon-Verona-Sherrillin third with 223 points; and Mercyhurst Prep. in fourth with 230 points.

Following Waverly, fifth with 238 points, were Alleghany-Limsestone in sixth with 243 points; Marcus Whitman in seventh with 277 points; Athens with 284 points; Addison with 302 points; and Dryden in 10th with 343 points.

Waverly’s Collin Wright was the area’s top finisher, placing fifth overall and fourth in team points with a time of 16 minutes, 31.4 seconds.

Also scoring for the Wolverines in the 195-runner race were Nate Ackley who was 30th (29 team points) with a time of 17:26.0; Jayden Rose who was 61st (54) with a time of 18:02.9; Brandon Bubniak who was 70th (61) in 18:13.4; and Kaden Wheeler who was 101st (90) in 18:52.4

Athens was led by T.J. Toscano who took 26th (25) with a time of 17:13.5. Also scoring for Athens were Kyle Anthony, 46th (41) with a time of 17:41.1; Matt Gorsline, 59th (52) in 18:02.2; Connor Dahl, 75th (66) with a time of 18:20.7; and Nate Prickett who was 111th (100) in 19:02.7.

Neither Waverly nor Athens took a complete girls’ team to the meet, but there were a couple of impressive performances for local runners.

Waverly’s Sheridan Talada has been on fire all season and continued her hot start with a third-place finish in the Unseeded Girls’ A-2 race by clocking in at 18:48.10 Talada’s teammate Elizabeth Fritzen was 15th in the 244-runner race by clocking in at 20:17.50. Also for Waverly, Paige Ackley took 44th in 21:36.6 and Hali Jenner was 215th with a time of 26:06.7.

Athens was led by Emma Bronson who was 51st with a time of 21:49.1. Also for Athens were Allyson Rockwell, 200th with a time of 26:36.6; Arin Rockwell, 214th with a time of 27:04.1 and Abby Prickett, 221st with a time of 27:29.2.

Waverly will travel to Dryden on Tuesday for an Interscholastic Athletic Conference meet.

Athens is off until Thursday when the Wildcats will join Sayre’s Redskins and Waverly’s Wolverines at 4:30 p.m. at the Tom Koons Invite in Litchfield.

Tioga runs in the Pete Matzke Invitational

MAINE — Tioga’s boys’ cross country team placed sixth in Friday’s Pete Matzke Inviotational.

Ty Middendorf led Tioga by placing 24th with a time of 19:46. Also scoring for the Tigers were Thomas Hurd, 26th in 20:02; Nate Jaye, 38th in 21:54; Kobe Enberg, 45th in 22:54; and Josh Reis, 49th in 23:33.

Tioga also had one girl at the meet. Mariah Nichols placed 22nd with a time of 26:24.

Tioga will host SVEC at Tioga Central High School at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

