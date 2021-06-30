SAYRE — The Wyalusing Legion baseball team scored in each of the first four innings on their way to an 8-3 lightning-shortened win over Sayre on Tuesday.
Wyalusing scored two runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings and added runs in the second and sixth.
Sayre got within 5-3 after a two-run third inning, but Wyalusing got two runs the next inning to pull away.
Trehnon Hugo threw a four-hitter for Wyalusing, striking out two in the game.
Hugo, CJ Carr, Mitchell Burke, Spencer Krewson and Nick Vanderpool had two hits each for Wyalusing.
Both of Hugo’s hits were doubles and he had two RBI and scored two runs. Krewson, Burke and Carr all had doubles.
Carr scored three runs, while Burke had an RBI and a run scored and Krewson had an RBI.
Jake Carr had a hit, three RBI and a run scored and Kevin Vandemark had a hit.
Sayre got two hits from Jake Burgess and Jackson Hubbard had a double, while Kannon VanDuzer had a hit in the game.
VanDuzer had two RBI and Hubbard, Brayden Horton and Burgess scored, while Horton also added an RBI.
Sayre will visit Towanda on Thursday.
