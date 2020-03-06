OLD WESTBURY — Waverly senior Mike Atanasoff advanced to the finals in both the 50 free and the 100 free at the New York State Swimming and Diving Championships Friday.
Atanasoff posted a 21.39 in the 50 free. That time was the sixth-best time in the prelims and third best among public school swimmers.
TJ Bearor of Queensbury had the top time in the preliminaries with a 20.74. Ang Jake of Sewanhaka had the second-best time among the public school swimmers with a 21.29.
St. Francis Prep Senior Sando Karinsky was second overall with a time of 21.07. St. Anthony’s Mark Owens and Christo Stange were fourth and fifth, respectively with times of 21.27 and 21.37.
Atanasoff finished the prelims in the 100 free in 11th overall and ninth among the public school swimmers with a time of 47.12. Atanasoff will swim in the championship final at 11:27 this morning.
Chenango Valley’s Eli LanFear had the best time in the prelims with a 45.85, and Corning’s Ryan McNut had the 10th-best time overall and eighth among he publics with a 47.07. Atanasoff will swim in the consolation final at 12:10 p.m. today.
Waverly diver Gage Streeter also earbed his way to the state meet. He finished 47th in Friday’s competition with a total of 151.70 points.
