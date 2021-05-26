WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s girls golf team had another walkover Tuesday, topping an undermanned Senecas squad,

Breanne Robinson led a trio of Wolverines to break 60 as the Wolverines totaled 229.

“We played very well today. We are starting to put it all together,” said Waverly Coach Pete Girolamo. “It’s Really nice to see the young kids improve.”

Robinson is one of thosem young kids. Waverly’s lone senior, Haley Kittle had a 52 and another young talent, Lauryn Delill, had a 59. Also scoring for Waverlyb was either Addison Hunt or Sophia Sileo. Each had a 67 so one would be kept and the other tossed.

Grace Roney had a 69 for Watkins Glen and Anna Franzese had a 71.

Note: No scores were available for Waverly’s boys’ golf match at Trumansburg. What we do know is that the match was shortened to seven holes due to storms and Trumansburg won by five strokes.

