Wood led the way for Tioga football

TIOGA — Any football team that wants to make a run to a state semifinal needs to have a player who can take the ball 20 times a game and go to work.
That player for the 2019 Tioga Tigers was sophomore running back Emmett Wood — and he was up to the challenge.
Wood racked up 2,356 yards and 37 touchdowns on 225 carries as he helped the Tigers reach the Class D state semifinals this year.
“It was fun,” said Wood on the 2019 campaign.
Wood was quick to praise his offensive line for helping him rack up big numbers.
“I just think with the line we had, it was a really good setup for what we have going on. We definitely wouldn’t have gotten as far as we did without them,” said Wood, who also had three kick returns for touchdowns, an interception return for a score and caught one pass for a score.
Wood believes the Tigers’ O-line is always strong because of the work they put in all year long.
“Right when school gets over, everyone is in the weight room right away. There are no real breaks,” Wood said.
The 2019 Morning Times’ Football Player of the Year also had some help in the backfield with quarterback Brady Worthing, who also happens to be one of Wood’s good friends.
“I don’t really think there’s anything better because we are close on the wrestling mats, so I think just being so close really helped us out,” said Wood. “I definitely wouldn’t have gotten as far as I did without having (Brady there).”
Wood, who ran for more than 1,400 yards in his freshman campaign, wasn’t worried about his own personal numbers this year — he was only concerned with winning football games.
“I wasn’t really paying attention to (stats),” said Wood, who also had 66 tackles and 12 for loss on the defensive side of the ball.
And while Wood enjoyed all the success he and the Tigers had this year, the standout knows there is more work to be done.
“It was a great feeling (to reach the state semifinals), but we have to keep doing this next year. That’s all I’m looking forward to now,” Wood said.
Wood knows that more teams will know his name next season, but that doesn’t concern him.
“I really don’t think it’s going to change anything. We’ve just got to keep doing everything up front like we always do and then we’ll be fine,” Wood said.
