ATHENS — Athens’ Lady Wildcats won 10 events and the Wildcats boys’ won nine events as the Athens swim teams earned the sweep.
Boys
Athens 99, Towanda 70
Nate Gorsline, Mason Henderson and Kaden Gorsline were three-time winners for the Wildcats.
In individual events, Kaden Gorsline totaled 218.05 points to win the diving competition, Mason Henderson clocked in at one minute, 17.04 seconds to win the 100 back and Nate Gorsline won the 50 free in 25.43.
The trio also teamed up with Tom Toscano to win the 200 medley relay in 2:01.02 and with Chris DeForest to win the 400 free relay in 4:01.81.
In addition, Zac Gowin won the 200 free with a time of 2:15.22 and the 500 free in 6:00.09; and Toscano won the 100 breast with a time of 1:18.10.
Girls
Athens 109, Towanda 53
Lauren Neville and Taegan Williams led Athens with three wins each.
In individual events, Neville won the 50 free with a time of 28.11 and the 100 free in 1:03.39; and Williams won the 200 free in 2:12.49.
Williams teamed with Raven McCarthy-Gardner, Taylar Fisher and Allyson Rockwell to win the 400 free relay with a time of 4:25.43 and with Kaitlin Kisner, Christina Bard and Neville to win the 200 free relay in 1:52.93.
Kisner also teamed with Abby Gifeisman, Allison Thoman and Isabelle Menard to win the 200 medley relay in 2:35.98.
Bard added a win in the 100 fly with a time of 1:15.28; Emma Roe totlaed 178.20 to win diving; Fisher won the 100 back in 1:17.31; and Brooke Kopatz won the 100 breast in 1:17.04.
