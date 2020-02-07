ATHENS — Coming into Thursday night’s games, Athens needed to win and get a little help from North Penn/Mansfield if the Wildcats were to win the NTL’s Large School Division and host in the opening round of the Showdown on Feb. 13.
Athens took care of its business, leading from start to finish in an 82-47 rout of Towanda.
Troy and NP/M were in a nip and tuck game from beginning to end. When the final horn sounded, it was NP/M that came out on top 50-49.
The win gives Athens the title on tiebreakers with Troy and Wyalusing — all three finished 12-4 in league play — and the Wildcats will host either Canton or Northeast Bradford next Thursday. NEB, which led Canton by a game in the league standings lost its game against North Penn/Liberty, but we have no word from Canton so far.
The Wildcats jumped on the Black Knights early, taking a 22-8 first period lead that they extended to 41-22 by halftime.
JJ Babcock and Aaron Lane fueled Athens’ first-period outburst with six and seven points, respectively.
Lane stayed hot on the second quarter, dropping in 10 of his game-high 32 points in that eight-minute span.
Towanda tried to mount a comeback in the third period, netting 19 points with 10 coming from Kolby Hoffman.
That comeback was immediately thwarted, though, as Lane had 11 to push the Wildcats to a 22-point period.
Lane, who also had six assists and four steals, had plenty of help.
JJ Babcock had 13 points and nine rebounds; Brady Smith had nine rebounds and seven points; Mason Lister contributed eight boards and eight points; Tucker Brown had eight points; and Damian Hudson added six assists.
Hoffman led Towanda with 16 points. Nate Parker added 11 points; Tanner Kunkle netted 10 points; and Trent Kithcart finished with nine points.
Athens is scheduled to travel to Loyalsock on Saturday.
Sayre 74, Williamson 71
TIOGA JUNCTION — A big first quarter and an even bigger fourth period sent Sayre to a NTL road win at Williamson Thursday night.
Sayre took a 24-15 lead after a quarter only to see the Warriors tie the game at 37-37 by the half.
The Warriors kept the momentum in the third and took a 54-48 lead into the final period.
Sayre, though, refused to go down and rallied with a 26-point fourth quarter to get the three-point win.
Luke Horton was the key cog in each of the Redskins’ big periods, netting 10 points in the first quarter and 12 points in the fourth in a 24-point game. Dom Fabbri added 17 points for Sayre; Zach Moore had 13 points; and Matt Lane matched Corbin Brown with seven points each.
The Redskins needed all of that output to counteract the 36 points posted by Kolby Allen. After a relatively quiet first quarter, Allen netted 10 points in each of the last three periods. Carter Strange netted 16 points for Williamson and Devin O’Dell had 11 points.
Sayre is slated to travel to Bloomsburg on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.