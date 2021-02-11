WAVERLY — The weekend started with 64 teams vying for the championship of the Morning Times Doubles Shootout.
By the time the pins stopped falling, just 16 teams remained.
Big scores were thrown throughout the weekend — and not all were thrown by members of winning teams.
Will Allen provided the biggest highlight of the weekend, throwing a 300 on Saturday to spark a 779 series.
On Sunday, Allen Willis threw a pair of 278s on the way to a weekend-best 811.
Both of those were part of winning efforts. In fact, the team of Willis and Chelsea Morse had the biggest number of the weekend, combining for a 1,506 series on Sunday that was the highest team score of the tournament to date.
In addition to Allen’s big day on Saturday, RJ Fields led his team with Kyle Cornish to victory with a 780 for a 1,465-1,346 win over Elizabeth Gould and Robert Gould. The Goulds’ score was the second-highest for losing teams on Saturday and would have beaten 18 winning teams.
Also in winning efforts on Saturday, Jim Schanbacher had a 752; Dustin Wright had a 730; Zach Rynone had a 724; Michael Hoffman rolled a 714; Joe Marmor had a 711; Gene Sharpsteen finished with a 707; and Matt Senese matched Tommy Johnson with a 701 each.
In addition to Allen’s perfecto, Marmor and Curtis Travis each had a 277.
There weren’t as many high scores on the losing side of the ledger, but Jeremy Kraus had a poair od 287s as part of a 748 seies and Jared Joseph threw a 703.
Saturday also produced the closest match of the tournament when Sharpsteen and Rich Talada topped Keith Harrison II and Charles Harrison by one pin, 1,420-1,419.
Sunday had its own share of fireworks in the Round of 32 in addition to Morse and Willis.
In winning efforts, Mike Fassett had a 290 in the middle of a 717, and Bryan Gleason rolled a 277.
For high series, Sharpsteen was at it again with a 739; Tom Anthony, teamed with Fassett, had a 713; and Libby Sladish finished with a 703.
Success on Saturday didn’t make any difference on Sunday even though teams that were knocked out of the tournament also had five scores over 700. Field had a 719 in defeat; Charlie Millard’s 712 went for naught; Allen, who had the 300 on Saturday, was out after throwing a 710 on Sunday; Jerry Arnold had a 707; and Tommy Johnson had a 701.
Sunday also produced many of the closest matches of the weekend. In addition to the one-pin win by Talada and Sharpsteen on Saturday, four other matches were decided by 15 pins or fewer.
Chris and Satisha Minello nipped Joe Cochi and Tommy Schanbacher by a scant two pins, 1,356-1,354; Travis and Victor Clough beat Arnold and Steve Chaffee by 10 pins, 1,363-1,353; Dan and Andy Erickson topped Jeff Kisel and Steve Nagar by 14 pins, 1,365-1,351; and Haley Simons and Wright took a 15-pin win over Cornish and Fields 1,290-1,275.
The round of 16 will play down to the final eight on Saturday. Then the tournament will wrap up on Valentine’s Day with the elite eight and the step-ladder finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.