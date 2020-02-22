SAYRE — The Sayre Redskin Club is now accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame.

Nominees must have graduated from Sayre High School more that 10 years ago, played sports and was a first team all-star or went to districts or beyond. The nominator must include statistics and contact information including address and name of both the nominator and nominee. The club is particularly looking for nominees who graduated before 1970 and have been missed.

The club is also accepting nominations for the Joe Powell Award. The award is for an outstanding contributor to athletics/athletes at Sayre School District.

Nominations can be emailed to redskinsclub@gmail.com, messaged to the club’s Facebook page or mailed to Sayre Area School District, Attn: Redskin Club, 331 Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840 and will be accepted until April 3.

Load comments