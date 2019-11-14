I have been covering high school sports for nearly 20 years. In that time, I’ve had the chance to cover state champions in several different sports in Maine, New York and Pennsylvania.
While I have some fond memories of covering state champions and teams that won gold over the years, I can honestly say that covering Unified basketball in Maine and New York is near the top of my list.
For those of you who don’t know, Unified Sports is a program that unites Special Olympics athletes (individuals with intellectual disabilities) and partners (individuals without intellectual disabilities) as teammates for training and competition.
Unified basketball teams up special education student-athletes with partners who usually play other varsity sports.
There are always a couple partners on the court to help with the flow of the game, but it really is all about letting the special education student-athletes shine.
I have seen firsthand the smiles on the faces of these athletes when they sink a shot — and I admit that I probably smiled more covering Unified basketball games than any other time during my career.
The joy of a Unified basketball game is simply infectious — and usually the crowds are better than some varsity games.
While Unified Sports are truly important because they give the special education students a chance to compete, it is just as important for the students who act as their partners.
Every time I interviewed one of the partners about his or her experience playing Unified basketball, they would have a hard time hiding their smile as they told me how much they gained from the experience.
I have had more than one Unified basketball coach tell me that the partners get just as much or more out of the sport than the special education students.
The reason I am writing about this topic now is that Athens sophomore Izaak Hobday (see related story) recently won gold medals in a Special Olympics state track meet.
When he was honored at the Athens School Board meeting on Tuesday, it brought me back to those Unified basketball games I covered in Maine and in Section V of New York.
When I left the school board meeting, I knew I would have to write a column on this because I truly believe Unified Sports should be in every school district in America.
The PIAA has teamed up with the Special Olympics, which runs Unified Sports, to bring Unified bocce ball and track to the state. Athens will be one of the school districts in Bradford County competing in bocce ball.
While that is a good start, I believe the school districts in Bradford County should get together and try to push for more Unified Sports — and I would start with Unified basketball.
I got to watch the state of Maine — led by the Maine Principals Association — quickly go from a few Unified basketball teams a couple years ago to holding a state tournament last year.
I’m sure the Northern Tier League would need to get permission from the PIAA and the Special Olympics, but why not be the league that breaks that ground?
A Unified basketball team needs about 12-15 kids to get started with a little more than half of those being special education students. Then you will need a couple coaches to step forward to lead the program.
I have a feeling that schools would draw a ton of interest from students — and there will certainly be some adults willing to step up and help these kids.
Unified basketball is a fantastic sport and the NTL should lead the charge when it comes to bringing it to Pennsylvania.
