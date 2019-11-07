Area players earn All-IAC nods

VALLEY — Winning brings many things including post-season accolades. Such was the case for a number of local girls soccer players on Wednesday.
Led by Most Valuable Player Melina Ortiz, Waverly led area squads with nine All-Stars with Tioga picking up four All-star positions and Spencer-Van Etten/Candor three.
In soccer, statistics don’t tell the whole story. There aren’t numbers for tackles or take-aways. They don’t put a number on how many times you retain possession under pressure. They also don’t count up how many times teams avoid your area because they don’t want to lose possession.
Ortiz, the MVP for the IAC’s Large School South division, was a key cog for the Lady Wolverines in each of these areas. As far as numbers are concerned, Ortiz had 12 goals and seven assists for 31 points.
Also earning first-team nods for Waverly were leading scorer Gabby Picco (14-18-46); Lea VanAllen (20-2-42); Sadie VanAllen (9-11-29); defender Cora Smith and goalie Kaitlyn Clark (119 saves, .933 GAA).
The second-team includes Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook (10-10-38) and defender Tessa Petcock.
SVEC’s contributions to the South Large School All-Star teams are first-team selection Ava Burewiler and second-team picks Madelynn Pasto and Kilie Streeter.
Rounding out the first team are Newark Valley’s Leah Williams, Emma Miller, Makenna Nechwediwich and Brianna Beebe; and Notre Dame ’s Leila Vargas and Maddie Watts.
Rounding out the second team are Molly McCloskey, Maris Aylesworth, Hayle Beebe and Christa Shambacher of Newark Valley; and Notre Dame’s Ella Chicone, Rachel Simpson, Ava Mustico and Amanda Simpson.
Tioga’s selections were in the South Small School division.
Mackenzie Macumber, Destini Sweet and Masidon Howey took home first-team honors, and goalie Gabrielle Foley was a second-team selection.
Rounding out the first team were, from Odessa-Montour, division MVP Grace Vondracek; Hannah Nolan; Autumn Garrison; and Sarah Gardner; Newfield’s Renbee Bickham; Jenna Goodwin; and Maura Wood-Ellis; and from Watkins Glen, Adrie Solomon; and Carly Arnold.
Joining Foley on the second team were Odessa-Montour’s Tori Brewster and Lilly Betts, and Watkins Glen’s Haley Dean.
