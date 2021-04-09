CANDOR — The host Eagles scored three times in the first half and added four more after the break for a 7-0 IAC boys soccer win on Thursday.
Mason Holmes led the way forn the Eagles with two goals and three assists.
Also for SVEC, Darren Starkweather and Jacob Banks had two goals each and Noah Banks matched Taylor Brock with an assist each. SVEC’s other goal was an “own goal” by Notre Dame.
SVEC outshot Notre Dame 19-2 and held a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
Cody Gonzalez had nine saves for the Crusaders. For SVEC, Koday Goble had one save in 20 minutes of play. Aidan Swayze, the starting goalie for the Eagles had no save opportunities.
SVEC will visit Waverly at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Newark Valley 1, Waverly 0
NEWARK VALLEY — The visiting Wolverines outshot their hosts by a sizable margin, but the Cardinals were the ones to slip a shot past a goalie.
Despite Waverly holding a 12-4 advantage in shots and a 5-3 edge in corner kicks, Brady Hill got the game’s only goal in the second half.
”Things just didn’t go our way tonight,” said Waverly coach Eric Ryck. “This was supposed to be a home game for us but due to COVID hitting the referee pool we couldn’t get refs for a game at our field, so we made the decision as a team to play at Newark Valley because they could get referees and the boys wanted to play,. Unfortunately it bit us. I feel like this would have been a much different game on our field, but in theses times of COVID and quarantines you have to roll with the punches like it or not!”
Brandon Randell had 12 saves for Newark Valley. Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac had three saves.
Waverly will host SVEC at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
