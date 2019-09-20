Players to watch

Canton: Uriah Baillie; Ben Knapp; Carson Stiner; Nick May; Brennan Taylor.

Athens: Shayne Reid; Mason Lister; Keegan Rude; Ben Pernaselli; Troy Jennings.

———

Fast facts

Canton: The Warriors are averaging 45.5 points per game and are allowing 10.5 … Whether passing or running, Baillie accounts for 56 percent of the Warriors’ offense … Knapp has 445 yards receiving and five TDs on 19 receptions … Canton’s opponents are 2-13 on the season.

Athens: The Wildcats haven’t been 1-3 after four games since 2014 and they ended that year at 4-6 … Of the 1,513 yards Athens’ defense has allowed, 939 have come through the air … In three games (he missed the opener), Keegan Rude has nearly half of Athens’ receptions and 62 percent of the team’s receiving yards for the season … The Wildcats’ defense has allowed an average of 378.25 yards per game.

———

Last five meetings

2018: Canton 34, Athens 0.

2017: Athens 37, Canton 19.

2016: Athens 38, Canton 6.

2013: Canton 34, Athens 10.

2014: Athens 41, Canton 19.

———

Last five years

Canton: 29-29.

Athens: 34-23.

