Tuesday, Aug. 20
Golf
NTL Golf at Shepard Hills
1. Wellsboro, 334; 2. North Penn/Mansfield, 372; 3. Cowanesque Valley, 382; 4. Sayre, 408; 5. Towanda, 409; 6. Athens 442.
———
Friday, August 23
Football
District IV
Northern Tier League Division I
Canton 40, Towanda 6
Heartland Conference Division III
Mt. Carmel 23, Central Columbia 20
Nonleague
Hanover 31, Athens 21
Wellsboro 53, Cowanesque Valley 6
South Williamsport 50, Montgomery 36
Montoursville 49, North Penn/Mansfield 17
Wyalusing 34, Montrose 6
Warrior Run 35, Muncy 6
Neumann-Goretti 22, Bloomsburg 7
Danville 13, Shikellamy 9
Mifflinburg 38, Hughesville 20
Jersey Shore 49, Bellefonte 28
Selinsgrove 28, Lewisburg 8
Tamaqua 40, Line Mountain 0
North Schuylkill 33, Loyalsock 13
Midd-West 39, Marion Catholic 6
Shamokin 44, Milton 7
Williamsport 28, Central Mountain 0
Saturday, August 24
District IV
Northern Tier League Division II
Bucktail at Sayre, 1 p.m.
Nonleague
Panther Valley at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.
Bald Eagle at Troy, 7 p.m.
District IV
Sunday, August 25
Southern Columbia at Hammond, S.C., 2 p.m.
———
Thursday, Aug. 29
Golf
Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Towanda CC, 2:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Susquehanna Valley, 11 a.m.
———
Friday, Aug. 30
Football
District IV
NTL Division II
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Bucktail
Cowanesque Valley at Muncy
NTL Division I
North Penn/Mansfield at Athens
Wellsboro at Troy
Heartland Conference Division I
Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore
Heartland Conference Division II
Loyalsock at Danville
Warrior Run at Milton
Tri-Valley League
Line Mountain at Susquenita
Nonleague
Sayre at Towanda
South Williamsport at Wyalusing
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg
Central Mountain at Lewisburg
Shikellamy at Central Columbia
Montoursville at Hughesville
Midd-West at Blue Mountain
Shamokin at North Schuylkill
Altoona at Williamsport
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Galeton Tournament, 8 a.m.
———
Saturday, Aug. 31
Football
Heartland Division III
Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Montgomery at Canton 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Athens at Montoursville Tournament, 10 a.m. and TBA
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Galeton Tournament, 8 a.m.
———
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Golf
Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Corey Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.
Troy at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Candor at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Waverly at Watkins, 6:30 p.m.
Newark Valley at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Girls Soccer
Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Athens at Troy, 7:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sayre at North Penn-Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
Lansing at SVEC, TBA
———
Thursday, Sept. 5
Volleyball
Edison at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Sayre at North Penn-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Athens at Troy, 7:15 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Whitney Point at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Troy at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Wyalusing at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept. 6
Girls Soccer
Dryden at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Trumansburg at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tioga at Dryden, 6:30 p.m.
———
Saturday, Sept. 7
Boys Soccer
North Penn-Liberty at Athens, 10 a.m.
Galeton at Sayre, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Athens, Sayre at Williamson Tournament, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Waverly at Windsor Invitational, Time TBA
Girls Soccer
Waverly at Girls Soccer Hall of Fame Tournament, Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
———
Monday, Sept. 9
Girls Soccer
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.
Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Tioga at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Maine-Endwell at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Towanda at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Golf
Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at River Valley CC, 2 p.m.
Cross Country
Athens, Canton at Sullivan County, 5 p.m.
Towanda, Wellsboro at Sayre, 4 p.m.
Edison, Newark Valley, Dryden at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Wyalusing at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Waverly at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
SVEC at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Owego at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 5 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.
Northeast Bradford at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tioga at Candor, 6:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
———
Thursday, Sept. 12
Field Hockey
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Williamson, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Canton, 7 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept 13
Volleyball
Cowanesque Valley at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten vs. Edison, Site TBA, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Tioga at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
———
Saturday, Sept. 14
Boys Soccer
Athens at Galeton, 10 a.m.
Williamson at Sayre, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Waverly at McDaniel Baxter Invitational, Chenango Valley HS, Time TBA
Girls Swimming
Waverly Invitational, Time TBA
Volleyball
Waverly at Tioga Tournament, 9 a.m.
———
Monday, Sept. 16
Golf
Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Tioga CC, 1:45 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.
Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga vs. Groton, Site TBA, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Waverly at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Boys Soccer
Troy at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m.
Waverly at Notre Dame, Time TBA
SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.
Athens, Mansfield at Northeast Bradford, 5 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Marathon, Whitney Point at Waverly, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Athens at Sayre, 7:15 p.m.
Newfield at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Girls Soccer
Sayre at North Penn-Mansfield, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Waverly, 6 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
———
Thursday, Sept. 19
Volleyball
Waverly at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Athens at North Penn-Liberty, 7:15 p.m.
Wyalusing at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
SVEC at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept. 20
Field Hockey
Owego at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
———
Saturday, Sept. 21
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Troy, 7 p.m.
Towanda at Athens, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Wellsboro at Athens, 12:15 p.m.
Waverly at Johnson City Volleybrawl Tournament, 9 a.m.
Cross Country
Waverly at Owego Invitational, Time TBA
———
Monday, Sept. 23
Boys Soccer
Troy at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
Sayre at Towanda, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Waverly at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Watkins Glen at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Edison at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten vs. Tioga, Site TBA, 6:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Harpursville at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Golf
Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Tyoga CC, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Towanda, 6 p.m.
Athens at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Towanda at Athens, 5 p.m.
Canton, NEB at Sayre, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Towanda at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Sayre at Williamson, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Waverly at Watkins Glen, Time TBA
SVEC at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Boys Soccer
Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Waverly at Newfield, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Candor at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Newfield at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
———
Thursday, Sept. 26
Girls Soccer
Athens at North Penn-Mansfield, 4 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
SVEC vs. Newfield, TBA
Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Tioga at Owego, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Dryden at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.
———
Friday, Sept. 27
Volleyball
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Tioga at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Candor, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tioga vs. Notre Dame, Site, Time TBA
———
Saturday, Sept. 28
Volleyball
Athens at Blue Ridge, 2:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at McQuaid Invite, 8 a.m.
Field Hockey
Tioga at Walton, 10 a.m.
———
Sunday, Sept. 29
Girls Soccer
Athens at Cicero-North Syracuse, 1 p.m.
———
Monday, Sept. 30
Golf
Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Tomasso’s, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Sayre at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Troy at Sayre, 6 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Boys Soccer
Athens at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Newfield at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Trumansburg at SVEC, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Athens, Troy, Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 5 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Tioga, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Troy at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.
Tioga at Edison, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lansing at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Girls Soccer
Newark Valley at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
Waverly at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
North Penn-Mansfield at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m.
Newfield at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Newark Valley at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
———
Thursday, Oct. 3
Boys Soccer
Waverly at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.
Athens at Troy, 4 p.m.
SVEC vs. Watkins Glen, TBA
Volleyball
Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.
Watkins Glen at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Athens at Williamson, 7:15 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Athens, Sayre, Waverly at Tom Koons Valley Championship at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Waverly at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.
———
Friday, Oct. 4
Field Hockey
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
———
Saturday, Oct. 5
Girls Soccer
Waverly at Sayre, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Sullivan County, 12 p.m.
———
Monday, Oct. 7
Volleyball
Sayre at Athens (NL), 7:15 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Candor at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.
Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Cross Country
Athens at Wyalusing, 5 p.m.
Sayre, Sullivan County at Mansfield, 4 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga, Waverly, Notre Dame, Edison, Watkins Glen at Divisional Meet at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Towanda at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
SVEC at Notre Dame, TBA
Field Hockey
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Owego, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Canton at Sayre, 7 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Girls Soccer
Athens at Troy, 4 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
Wyalusing at Sayre, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Newark Valley at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten at Edison, 6:30 p.m.
———
Thursday, Oct. 10
Volleyball
North Penn-Liberty at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Sayre at Wyalusing, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sayre at Williamson, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
———
Friday, Oct. 11
Cross Country
Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley Invite, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Waverly at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.
Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.
———
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cross Country
NTL Coaches Invitational at Northeast Bradford, TBA
Volleyball
Waverly at Windsor Tournament, 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Athens at Sayre, 10 a.m.
———
Monday, Oct. 14
Girls Soccer
Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Boys Soccer
Athens at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.
Waverly at SVEC, TBA
Sayre at Benton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Athens at Wellsboro, 7:15 p.m.
———
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Volleyball
Newark Valley at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.
Tioga at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Williamson at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.
———
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boys Soccer
Galeton at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
North Penn-Liberty at Sayre, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Athens at Towanda, 7:15 p.m.
Williamson at Sayre, 7 p.m.
Waverly at Edison, 6:30 p.m.
———
Friday, Oct. 18
Volleyball
Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.
———
Saturday, Oct. 19
Cross Country
Waverly at Marathon Invitational, Time TBA
Boys Soccer
Bloomsburg at Sayre, 11 a.m.
———
Monday, Oct. 21
Volleyball
Waverly at Candor, 6:30 p.m.
———
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Volleyball
Athens at Canton, 7:15 p.m.
Tioga at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.
South Williamsport at Sayre, 7 p.m.
———
Thursday, Oct. 24
Volleyball
Sayre at Wellsboro, 7 p.m.
Northeast Bradford at Athens, 7:15 p.m.
Cross Country
District IV Championships at Bloomsburg University, 11 a.m.
———
Friday, Nov. 1
Cross Country
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga, Waverly at IAC Championships at Marathon, 4 p.m.
———
Thursday, Nov. 7
Cross Country
Section IV Championships at Chenango State Park, 9 a.m.
———
Saturday, Nov. 16
Cross Country
New York State Championships, 8 a.m.
