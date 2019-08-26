Tuesday, Aug. 20

Golf

NTL Golf at Shepard Hills

1. Wellsboro, 334; 2. North Penn/Mansfield, 372; 3. Cowanesque Valley, 382; 4. Sayre, 408; 5. Towanda, 409; 6. Athens 442.

———

Friday, August 23

Football

District IV

Northern Tier League Division I

Canton 40, Towanda 6

Heartland Conference Division III

Mt. Carmel 23, Central Columbia 20

Nonleague

Hanover 31, Athens 21

Wellsboro 53, Cowanesque Valley 6

South Williamsport 50, Montgomery 36

Montoursville 49, North Penn/Mansfield 17

Wyalusing 34, Montrose 6

Warrior Run 35, Muncy 6

Neumann-Goretti 22, Bloomsburg 7

Danville 13, Shikellamy 9

Mifflinburg 38, Hughesville 20

Jersey Shore 49, Bellefonte 28

Selinsgrove 28, Lewisburg 8

Tamaqua 40, Line Mountain 0

North Schuylkill 33, Loyalsock 13

Midd-West 39, Marion Catholic 6

Shamokin 44, Milton 7

Williamsport 28, Central Mountain 0

Saturday, August 24

District IV

Northern Tier League Division II

Bucktail at Sayre, 1 p.m.

Nonleague

Panther Valley at Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 1 p.m.

Bald Eagle at Troy, 7 p.m.

District IV

Sunday, August 25

Southern Columbia at Hammond, S.C., 2 p.m.

———

Thursday, Aug. 29

Golf

Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Towanda CC, 2:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Susquehanna Valley, 11 a.m.

———

Friday, Aug. 30

Football

District IV

NTL Division II

Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech at Bucktail

Cowanesque Valley at Muncy

NTL Division I

North Penn/Mansfield at Athens

Wellsboro at Troy

Heartland Conference Division I

Selinsgrove at Jersey Shore

Heartland Conference Division II

Loyalsock at Danville

Warrior Run at Milton

Tri-Valley League

Line Mountain at Susquenita

Nonleague

Sayre at Towanda

South Williamsport at Wyalusing

Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg

Central Mountain at Lewisburg

Shikellamy at Central Columbia

Montoursville at Hughesville

Midd-West at Blue Mountain

Shamokin at North Schuylkill

Altoona at Williamsport

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Galeton Tournament, 8 a.m.

———

Saturday, Aug. 31

Football

Heartland Division III

Mount Carmel at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Montgomery at Canton 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at Montoursville Tournament, 10 a.m. and TBA

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Galeton Tournament, 8 a.m.

———

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Golf

Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Corey Creek, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.

Troy at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Candor at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.

Cowanesque Valley at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Waverly at Watkins, 6:30 p.m.

Newark Valley at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Girls Soccer

Tioga at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Athens at Troy, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sayre at North Penn-Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

Lansing at SVEC, TBA

———

Thursday, Sept. 5

Volleyball

Edison at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Sayre at North Penn-Liberty, 7 p.m.

Athens at Troy, 7:15 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Whitney Point at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Troy at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Wyalusing at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept. 6

Girls Soccer

Dryden at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Trumansburg at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tioga at Dryden, 6:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Sept. 7

Boys Soccer

North Penn-Liberty at Athens, 10 a.m.

Galeton at Sayre, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Athens, Sayre at Williamson Tournament, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Waverly at Windsor Invitational, Time TBA

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Girls Soccer Hall of Fame Tournament, Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

———

Monday, Sept. 9

Girls Soccer

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.

Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Maine-Endwell at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Towanda at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Golf

Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at River Valley CC, 2 p.m.

Cross Country

Athens, Canton at Sullivan County, 5 p.m.

Towanda, Wellsboro at Sayre, 4 p.m.

Edison, Newark Valley, Dryden at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Wyalusing at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Waverly at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

SVEC at Union Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Owego at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 5 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.

Northeast Bradford at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tioga at Candor, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

———

Thursday, Sept. 12

Field Hockey

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Williamson, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Canton, 7 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept 13

Volleyball

Cowanesque Valley at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten vs. Edison, Site TBA, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Tioga at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Sept. 14

Boys Soccer

Athens at Galeton, 10 a.m.

Williamson at Sayre, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Waverly at McDaniel Baxter Invitational, Chenango Valley HS, Time TBA

Girls Swimming

Waverly Invitational, Time TBA

Volleyball

Waverly at Tioga Tournament, 9 a.m.

———

Monday, Sept. 16

Golf

Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Tioga CC, 1:45 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.

Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Lansing, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga vs. Groton, Site TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Waverly at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Boys Soccer

Troy at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m.

Waverly at Notre Dame, Time TBA

SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.

Athens, Mansfield at Northeast Bradford, 5 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Marathon, Whitney Point at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Athens at Sayre, 7:15 p.m.

Newfield at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Girls Soccer

Sayre at North Penn-Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Waverly, 6 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Newark Valley at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

———

Thursday, Sept. 19

Volleyball

Waverly at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Athens at North Penn-Liberty, 7:15 p.m.

Wyalusing at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

SVEC at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Northeast Bradford at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept. 20

Field Hockey

Owego at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Sept. 21

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Troy, 7 p.m.

Towanda at Athens, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Wellsboro at Athens, 12:15 p.m.

Waverly at Johnson City Volleybrawl Tournament, 9 a.m.

Cross Country

Waverly at Owego Invitational, Time TBA

———

Monday, Sept. 23

Boys Soccer

Troy at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Sayre at Towanda, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Watkins Glen at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Edison at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten vs. Tioga, Site TBA, 6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Harpursville at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Golf

Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Tyoga CC, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Towanda, 6 p.m.

Athens at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Towanda at Athens, 5 p.m.

Canton, NEB at Sayre, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Towanda at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Sayre at Williamson, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Waverly at Watkins Glen, Time TBA

SVEC at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Waverly at Southern Cayuga, 4:30 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Boys Soccer

Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Newfield, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Candor at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Newfield at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

———

Thursday, Sept. 26

Girls Soccer

Athens at North Penn-Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

SVEC vs. Newfield, TBA

Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Tioga at Owego, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Dryden at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 7 p.m.

———

Friday, Sept. 27

Volleyball

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Candor, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tioga vs. Notre Dame, Site, Time TBA

———

Saturday, Sept. 28

Volleyball

Athens at Blue Ridge, 2:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at McQuaid Invite, 8 a.m.

Field Hockey

Tioga at Walton, 10 a.m.

———

Sunday, Sept. 29

Girls Soccer

Athens at Cicero-North Syracuse, 1 p.m.

———

Monday, Sept. 30

Golf

Athens, Sayre at NTL golf at Tomasso’s, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Sayre at Wellsboro, 5:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Troy at Sayre, 6 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Boys Soccer

Athens at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Newfield at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Trumansburg at SVEC, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Athens, Troy, Sayre at Cowanesque Valley, 5 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Tioga, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Troy at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Odessa-Montour at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Edison, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lansing at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Girls Soccer

Newark Valley at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

Waverly at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

North Penn-Mansfield at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m.

Newfield at Tioga, 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Newark Valley at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

———

Thursday, Oct. 3

Boys Soccer

Waverly at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m.

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.

Athens at Troy, 4 p.m.

SVEC vs. Watkins Glen, TBA

Volleyball

Waverly at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Sayre at Northeast Bradford, 7 p.m.

Watkins Glen at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Athens at Williamson, 7:15 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Athens, Sayre, Waverly at Tom Koons Valley Championship at Sayre, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Waverly at Whitney Point, 4:30 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 4

Field Hockey

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Moravia, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Oct. 5

Girls Soccer

Waverly at Sayre, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Sullivan County, 12 p.m.

———

Monday, Oct. 7

Volleyball

Sayre at Athens (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Candor at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 7 p.m.

Newark Valley at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Cross Country

Athens at Wyalusing, 5 p.m.

Sayre, Sullivan County at Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga, Waverly, Notre Dame, Edison, Watkins Glen at Divisional Meet at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Waverly at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Towanda at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

SVEC at Notre Dame, TBA

Field Hockey

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Owego, 6:45 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Odessa-Montour at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Canton at Sayre, 7 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Girls Soccer

Athens at Troy, 4 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Wyalusing at Sayre, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Newark Valley at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Spencer-Van Etten at Edison, 6:30 p.m.

———

Thursday, Oct. 10

Volleyball

North Penn-Liberty at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Sayre at Wyalusing, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sayre at Williamson, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Notre Dame at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 11

Cross Country

Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at Newark Valley Invite, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Tioga at Odessa-Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Waverly at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.

Watkins Glen at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cross Country

NTL Coaches Invitational at Northeast Bradford, TBA

Volleyball

Waverly at Windsor Tournament, 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Athens at Sayre, 10 a.m.

———

Monday, Oct. 14

Girls Soccer

Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Boys Soccer

Athens at Northeast Bradford, 4 p.m.

Waverly at SVEC, TBA

Sayre at Benton, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Towanda at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Athens at Wellsboro, 7:15 p.m.

———

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Volleyball

Newark Valley at Spencer-Van Etten, 6:30 p.m.

Tioga at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Williamson at Sayre, 5:30 p.m.

———

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boys Soccer

Galeton at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

North Penn-Liberty at Sayre, 4 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Waverly at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Athens at Towanda, 7:15 p.m.

Williamson at Sayre, 7 p.m.

Waverly at Edison, 6:30 p.m.

———

Friday, Oct. 18

Volleyball

Spencer-Van Etten at Tioga, 6:30 p.m.

———

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cross Country

Waverly at Marathon Invitational, Time TBA

Boys Soccer

Bloomsburg at Sayre, 11 a.m.

———

Monday, Oct. 21

Volleyball

Waverly at Candor, 6:30 p.m.

———

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Volleyball

Athens at Canton, 7:15 p.m.

Tioga at Newfield, 6:30 p.m.

South Williamsport at Sayre, 7 p.m.

———

Thursday, Oct. 24

Volleyball

Sayre at Wellsboro, 7 p.m.

Northeast Bradford at Athens, 7:15 p.m.

Cross Country

District IV Championships at Bloomsburg University, 11 a.m.

———

Friday, Nov. 1

Cross Country

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, Tioga, Waverly at IAC Championships at Marathon, 4 p.m.

———

Thursday, Nov. 7

Cross Country

Section IV Championships at Chenango State Park, 9 a.m.

———

Saturday, Nov. 16

Cross Country

New York State Championships, 8 a.m.

