Players to watch:
CMVT: RB Mekhi Mundrick; QB Caleb Dawson; WR Seth Shoemaker; G/DE Owen Reichner; Weston Kingston.
Sayre: QB Brayden Horton; RB/DB Isaiah Firestine; RB/LB Zack Garrity; G/LB Jared Giggee; T/DE Zach Belles.
———
Fast facts
Sayre: Sayre last lost to CMVT in 2017, but the previous loss to the Rame was 2010 ... Sayre has won seven of the last nine ... The Redskins run more often than pass, but the passing game has nearly 100 more yards ... Sayre’s last team to start 4-1 goes back before our records ... The Redskins’ defense has allowed fewer yards than the week before for the last three weeks.
CMVT: The Rams won their first two games of the season and have lost the last three ... Mundrick has nearly half of CMVT’s total yards ... The Rams haven’t gained over 200 yards in the last three games ... Montgomery scored on a kickoff return and a punt return in a 56-14 win over CMVT last week.
———
Last five
Sayre: 26-32.
CMVT: 114-37.
———
Last season
Sayre: 6-5.
CMVT: 3-7.
