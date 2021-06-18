COWANESQUE VALLEY'S ABRIONNA ACKLEY

School: Cowanesque Valley
Athlete: Abrionna Ackley
Sports: Softball 9-12, volleyball 9-10, soccer- 11, 12, basketball 9-12
Letters earned: Eight
Athetic awards and honors: Tioga County Sport Hall of Fame 2021
Class rank/GPA:
Ninth out of 57/ 93.2860
Postseason individual and team accomplishments: Softball District qualifier 9th & 12th; Basketball District Qualifier 9th; Soccer District Qualifier 10th.
Academic awards/honors: High Honor Roll and Honor Roll, Student of the Month, Everyday Hero.
Community service: I rang the bell for Salvation Army, I have helped run a drinking and eating station at Ives run for a marathon, helped with Dickinson of a Christmas, was a “buddy”at Special Olympics, helped at Chatham Fire Hall haunted house, was a ticket taker at the fairgrounds, I donate to the angel tree every Christmas, am part of the CV Closet, was picked to be an everyday hero and I put in 65 hours of community service for my senior project. A group of 5 of students and I, with the help of our parents, tore out the old stalls in the beef barn at Tioga County Fairgrounds, then we rebuilt them by laying concrete and adding new boards to 52 stalls.
Community awards/accolades: Vice President of History Club; Cowanesue FFA Member; Student Council Member
Future plans: To go to Penn State Berks for Occupational Therapy Assistant
Athletic Director: Andrew Boyer
Principal: Matthew Sottolano
Parents: Dennis and Michelle Ackley
