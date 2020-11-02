DANVILLE — Two plays into Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal at Danville, there had been exactly two offensive plays run — one by each team — and Athens already trailed 6-0, with Danville possessing the ball at the Athens 16-yard line just :23 into the game.
While the Wildcats would hold Danville to a field goal on that drive, that was about the only thing that went well for Athens on Saturday. Danville scored on its first play from scrimmage of the game on a 61-yard touchdown pass from KJ Riley to Carson Persing, and the Ironmen would score on their first six possessions of the game as Riley tossed five touchdowns in the first half alone as Danville shut out Athens 43-0 to bring an end to the Wildcats’ season.
“We really didn’t have any answers. We wanted to come in and mix up some coverages but we had two breakdowns in coverage on their first two touchdowns and when that happens it puts you on your heels and gives you a little doubt in your mind and takes away your confidence and it’s all uphill from there,” said Athens coach Jack Young. “We knew it was important for us to start well and first play of the game giving up a touchdown on a coverage breakdown, it put us in a bad place and it was a tough day.”
Following Danville’s initial touchdown, the Wildcats took their first possession at their own 20, but on their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Mason Lister was strip-sacked and Danville took over at the Athens 16.
After Danville’s field goal off the Athens turnover, the Ironmen scored touchdowns on their next four drives to take a 37-0 lead at halftime, which could have been even more, as they took that lead at the 9:28 mark of the second quarter when Riley tossed his fifth touchdown to Ian Persing from eight yards out. But Danville then turned it over on downs and lost a fumble on their last two drives of the first half.
“It wasn’t anything that we didn’t see on film. They did the same thing to their previous opponents that they did to us today and when you don’t put pressure on the quarterback and contain him, it’s a struggle,” said Young. “That’s a really good football team and it’s a different time of the year when you get to the playoffs.”
The Wildcats were unable to take advantage of either of their defensive stops at the end of the first half as they turned it over on downs themselves and then had the half end, both times with the ball around midfield. Those two drives were just a small part of a difficult day offensively for the Wildcats, as Danville forced Athens to punt on four of its next five drives following the turnover on their initial drive, and on the other drive, Zach Gordon picked off a Lister pass and returned it 30 yards, which set up Riley’s fifth touchdown pass of the half.
With a running clock in the second half, Athens controlled the ball for the most of the half, running 26 plays to just eight for Danville, who lost another fumble on its first second half possession.
But in a microcosm of Athens’ frustrating afternoon, the Wildcats faced a fourth-and-goal on the Danville 4-yard line midway through the fourth quarter, looking to at least get on the scoreboard. On the fourth down play, the 10th play of a drive that started at the Athens 31, Caleb Nichols was stopped at the Danville 1 after a three-yard gain, and Athens turned it over on downs.
Further adding to the frustration, the Wildcats had a couple of special teams miscues in the second half as Danville blocked two punts in the third quarter, the second of which was picked up and returned 10 yards for a touchdown by CJ Outt for the only points of the second half.
While the loss ends the abbreviated season for the Wildcats, as Athens will not be looking to add any more games (though they will play a JV game on Monday), Young considered just getting to this point a victory.
“We weren’t supposed to be here. Back in August, a lot of people didn’t think we’d even play a season this year, nevermind have any playoffs, so for our kids to get better each week and finish 5-1 and come play a really good football team, it was a special time for us,” said Young. “We didn’t want to end like it did today, but I’m super proud of these kids for working hard and we only have seven seniors, so the future is bright for us.”
