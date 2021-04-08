ATHENS — The Athens baseball team picked up a 14-9 win over Troy on Thursday in NTL action.
Athens scored nine runs in the third inning as they jumped out to a 13-1 lead.
Troy scored five in the fifth and three in the seventh as they attempted a comeback, but came up short.
Mason Lister had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored for Athens and Kaden Setzer had two hits, with two RBI and a run scored.
Kyler Setzer had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Karter Rude had two hits and scored three runs.
Cameron Sullivan had two hits, two RBI and a run scored for Athens and Tucker Brown and Jaren Glisson had a hit. Glisson had two RBI and two runs and Brown had an RBI.
Lucas Kraft had a hit and scored a run and Ben Vough and Tanner Dildine each scored runs.
Sullivan started and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings and Rude pitched the final 2/3 of an inning.
Morgan Madigan led Troy with three hits, two of them doubles, and three RBI with two runs scored.
Gavin Cohick and Danny Hoppaugh each had two hits and Cohick scored a run, while Hoppaugh had an RBI and scored two runs.
Kory Schucker had two hits and scored two runs and Caleb Binford, Justice Chimics and William Steele. Binford scored a run and Chimics had an RBI and scored a run.
Jake Deitrick started for Troy, striking out four in two innings. Shucker, Lenny Reed, Camryn Harwick and Steele pitched in relief, combining to strike out three.
