CANTON — The Athens softball team jumped out to a five-run lead and then held on for a 10-8 win over Canton in the season opener for both squads on Friday.
Athens scored three in the top of the first, but Canton came right back with two of their own.
Both teams scored two runs in the third, before Athens scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth to go up 9-4.
Canton got four runs in the sixth inning to get within 9-8, before Athens scored a run in the seventh to seal the win.
Audrey Hatch had a home run, among her two hits, two RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Megan Collins had two hits, with a double, and three RBI in the win.
Harley Sullivan had three hits and scored a run and Addy Repsher had three hits and two RBI.
Caydence Macik had a hit and scored two runs and Ashlynn VanFleet had a hit and an RBI with two runs scored.
Mallory Mummert had a hit and scored a run and Macie Coyle had a hit and scored a run, while Ciara Devine scored a run.
Canton got two hits, with a double from Keri Wesneski, who had an RBI and scored two runs and Katie Shay had two hits and an RBI.
Molly Ward had a double, three RBI and she scored a run and Jillaney Hartford and Jillian Shay each had two hits and they scored a run.
Emmi Ward had a hit and scored two runs and Sara Saar had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Allyson Butcher had an RBI.
Repsher struck out four in 5 1/3 innings for Athens and Macik struck out two in 1 2/3 innings.
Jillian Shay struck out three in five innings for Canton and Wesneski struck out one in two innings.
