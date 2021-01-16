Battle of Runs decided by defense goes to Wyalusing.

SAYRE — On Friday night, the Sayre Redskins were able to return to their own floor for their first home game of the season. On the other side of the gym was Wyalusing, a familiar NTL foe that was competing in its first game boys basketball game of the season.
The Redskins showed multiple defensive looks that paced a low-scoring defensive affair, but it was not enough for the home team as the Wyalusing Rams secured the victory by a score of 45-41 thanks to a pair of made free throws from junior Abram Bennett with four seconds remaining.
“It was challenging for us offensively because they gave us so many different looks,” said Wyalusing Head Coach Brent Keyes. “(Sayre Head Coach Devin) Shaw has done a great job with this team especially defensively.”
A lock tight first quarter showed a tale of two different paces to the game. Wyalusing went with a more aggressive approach to the basket. Sayre, on the other hand, orchestrated long, thoughtful possessions to get open shots and looks down low with their clear size advantage. A few short runs by both teams resulted in a 11-11 tie at the end of one.
After an initial switch to a 1-3-1 defense, Wyalusing sparked a long run that would last for the remainder of the quarter. They were able to get steals and convert into transition to finish out the quarter on a 12-1 run to take a 27-16 lead going into the half.
More defensive adjustments for the Redskins led to a strong defensive showing early in the second half. Sayre’s scrappy play limited the Rams to just five points. However, it wasn’t until three minutes left to go in the third when they started to knock down shots and get back into the game. A 10-0 run in the final minutes of the third frame tied up the ball game at 32 apiece with all the momentum riding with Sayre.
With many defensive schemes thrown at them throughout the duration of the game, the Rams needed a new answer to pick up their first win. Senior Isaiah Way was just that, as he scored all of his eight points of the game in the fourth quarter.
That helped the Rams keep a one-point lead towards the end of the game where they were able to dribble out a minute of clock in the final few minutes. A missed opportunity on Sayre’s end allowed Bennett to seal the game with two free throws for the Rams in the 45-41 decision.
“We saw some things we liked in the third quarter and held them to five points in the third, which is really good,” said Shaw. “We just weren’t able to finish the deal in the fourth quarter.”
Junior guard Dom Fabbri was once again able to get his way in the lane, putting up a game-high 17 points. Sophomore guard Luke Horton also added nine points for the Redskins. Leading the way for the Rams was Bennett with 10.
With the loss, Sayre now falls to 1-2 and will be back at home on Monday night to take on cross-town rival Athens at 6 p.m. Wyalusing starts off the season 1-0 and will also have a home game Monday evening where they will take on North Penn-Mansfield.
“We’re still getting used to the whole mask thing with it being our first game, but I’m proud of the way we battled at the end of the game,” said Keyes.
