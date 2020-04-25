ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has yet to decide if schools in New York state will be closed for the remainder of the academic year. Schools are currently closed until May 15, which leaves the chance for a spring sports season, albeit abbreviated, to be played.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently closed schools for the rest of the year, prompting the PIAA to cancel Spring competition.
Waverly Athletic Director Rich McIntosh has a plan in place, should students return to school on May 15.
“If the state does allow us to come back on May 15, I don’t particularly know if the state is going to be able to have any of the state tournaments or anything like that, or even at the sectional level,” he said. “But I know locally, we are looking at doing a league schedule for spring sports.”
The NYSPHSAA held a meeting this week with all of the sectional directors. A news release regarding the status of Spring sports championships is expected on Monday.
If school starts back up on May 15, McIntosh said sports will begin on the 18th, playing a schedule against only IAC competition.
The current schedule allows for 10 varsity and eight JV baseball and softball games. The tennis and golf teams will each play 10 matches, and the track team will compete in four to six meets.
“We’ll do an abbreviated schedule, hopefully then having some kind of a league championship,” McIntosh said.
The regular season would end around June 19, with the championship competitions beginning on June 22.
If the time comes, McIntosh said everything will be ready to go.
“We’re ready,” he said. “Our baseball and softball fields are in great shape. They’ve been working on them. Our track is good to go. The golf course is in pretty good shape.”
McIntosh would not guarantee anything, but did say there is still hope.
“Of our rosters for spring sports, 36 are seniors. We’d like to have a final sports season for our seniors. You’re talking about a few dozen kids,” he said.
His hope goes beyond simply playing, though. Waverly was looking forward to a successful spring for multiple sports.
“Our baseball team is stacked, we’ve got great pitching, we hit (the ball well),” McIntosh said. “Our softball team is pretty solid, and we had six or seven kids going off to college next year that are track athletes”
“It’s not just that we feel bad that our kids aren’t participating … but these kids would have a lot of individual and team success potentially this year.”
