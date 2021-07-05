Waverly minors split pool play games

PAINTED POST — On the weekend preceding the single-elimination District 6 tournament, the Waverly 10U Little League squad split a pair of games to end pool play in Painted-Post on Saturday. Waverly narrowly fell in their first game but bounced back for a big win in their second matchup.
Waverly 20, Elmira Heights 6
After dropping their first game of the afternoon, Waverly wasted no time to jump start their offense with 10 runs in the first inning.
The big bats were out for the first three batters for Waverly after giving up three in the top of the first. Brody Lambert and Maddox Prescher both cracked triples as the lead-off batters. That was when Brayden Bowman came to the plate and hit an inside-the-park home run to bring home himself along with Prescher to jump out to a 3-0 lead without an out.
Waverly allowed one run in the second inning just to tack on another six. Four more runs in the third got them to 20-run benchmark. In the top of the fourth, the team held Elmira Heights idle to secure the 14-run victory on the road.
The offense created an impressive 11 hits in the second game; being led by two. Prescher had three hits, including two triples while Axel Murray’s three hits came off of two singles and an inside-the-park home run in the third inning. Brycen Fiske added two of his own hits in the win.
Three shared time on the mound for the 10U squad, but Bowman was awarded the start. He fanned five batters in two innings of work, while staying under a considerably low pitch count. Jax Myers and Cooper Skovira each pitched an inning, striking out a batter in the process.
Corning 9, Waverly 8
After going down four runs in the first two innings, Waverly stormed back to put on a rally in the later half of the game. The first run came from Maddox Prescher in the third inning to bring the score to 4-1.
Waverly then went on a run in the fourth inning with five runs to take the lead with a 6-4 advantage. However, the game of runs seemed to be the narrative in a back-and-forth affair as Corning put up three more to regain possession of the narrow lead by a score of 7-6.
Down 9-7 with their final opportunity in the bottom of the sixth inning, Waverly produced the top of their batting order to the plate. They showed the ability to make contact in the inning rather quickly as they put up a run with good base running with two outs to cut the lead to just one.
With their final out at the plate, Waverly popped up the ball and sent Prescher as a baserunner on third to tag up and go to home on a pop fly. Prescher was caught right on cue with a slide at home to end the high-scoring contest with the one-run advantage going to Corning.
Registering one hit each for Waverly were Prescher, Axel Murray, Brody Lambert, and Cooper Skovira. Skovira was also the only player on the Waverly side to score two runs.
After finishing up pool-play with a doubleheader out west, Waverly will now enter the single-elimination District 6 10U tournament. Their first game is set to take place on Tuesday with the opponent and location yet to be announced.
