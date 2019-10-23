Players to watch
Deposit/Hancock: QB Dominick Wormuth; RB Tyler Santamaria; T Gabe Ryearson; T Hunter Muller.
Tioga: RB Emmett Wood; QB Brady Worthing; WR Derrick Gage; T Aaron Howard; T Dominic Wood.
Fast Facts
Deposit/Hancock: The Eagles are currently third in Section IV Football Conference Division V ... Deposit/Hancock, 2-2 in the division, has losses to Walton, Delhi, Greene, Windsor; and Groton ... Deposit and Hancock have been a merged program since 2010 ... Deposit/Hancock has four winning seasons since 2014.
Tioga: Tioga is the top-ranked Class D team in New York State ... The last time the teams played was in the Section IV final in 2015. Tioga won 53-26 on the way to its state championship ... Tioga had one losing season since 2011 ... The Tigers were able to get a lot of their guys some rest last weekend as the score was 42-7 at halftime. The subs played the second half with a running clock ... Wood ran for a career-high 289 yards against Greene two weeks ago.
2018 Records
Deposit/Hancock: 5-4.
Tioga: 9-3
Last five seasons
Deposit/Hancock: 31-22.
Tioga: 50-13.
Last game
Tioga beat Deposit/Hancock in the 2015 Section IV Class D championship game 53-26.
