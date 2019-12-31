FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Emmett Wood, RB/LB, Tioga
Offense
Brayden Horton, QB, Sayre
Isaiah Firestine, RB, Sayre
Damian Hudson, RB, Athens
James Sutherlin, Ath, SVEC
Keegan Rude, WR, Athens
Ethan Miller, WR, Sayre
Jalen McCarty, WR, Waverly
Marcus Rypkema, OL, SVEC
Jordan Goodrich, OL, Sayre
Joe Buffone, OL, Waverly
Dom Wood, OL, Tioga
Cole Williams, OL, Tioga
Defense
Ben Pernaselli, DE, Athens
Donovan Wynn, DE, Sayre
Trevor Morse, DT, Waverly
Aaron Howard, DT, Tioga
David Hallett, LB, Waverly
Ethan Stotler, LB, Waverly
Sloan Manuel, LB, Tioga
Pat Casterline, LB, Sayre
Brady Worthing, DB, Tioga
Zach Watkins, DB, Sayre
Mason Booser, DB, Tioga
Aaron Lane, K, Athens
Luke Horton, P, Sayre
BOYS SOCCER
Co-Players of the Year: Luke Arnold and Aaron Lane, Athens
All-Stars
Cody VanBenthuysen, Sayre
Mason Hughey, Sayre
Jesse Sumner, Athens
Alex Rowe, Athens
David Scheftic, Athens
Doug Vosburg, Athens
Matthew Nowacoski, Athens
Joel Maslin, Athens
Lance Jensen, SVEC
Alex Doucet, SVEC
Nate Ryck, Waverly
GIRLS SOCCER
Co-Player of the Year: Melina Ortiz, Waverly and Abby Sindoni, Athens
All-Stars
Haley Chambers, Athens
Emma Roe, Athens
Hannah Walker, Athens
Hannah Blackman, Athens
Bailey Dakos, Athens
Gabby Picco, Waverly
Sadie VanAllen, Waverly
Cora Smith, Waverly
Kaitlyn Clark, Waverly
Lea VanAllen, Waverly
Ava Bruewhiler, SVEC
Mackenzie Macumber, Tioga
Destini Sweet, Tioga
Rozlyn Haney, Sayre
Volleyball
Player of the Year: Chloe Croft, Waverly
All-Stars
Paige Lewis, Waverly
Adriannah Clinton, Waverly
Cassidy Stockpile, Athens
Leah Liechty, Athens
Giovanna Rossi, Tioga
Emme Hall, Tioga
Julia Boyle, Sayre
Kayleigh Miller, Athens
Boys Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Collin Wright
All-Stars
TJ Toscano, Athens
Kyle Anthony, Athens
Nate Ackley, Waverly
Callum Avery, SVEC
Jaden Rose, Waverly
Girls Cross Country
Runner of the Year: Sheridan Talada
All-Stars
Kayla Hughey, Sayre
Elizabeth Fritzen, Waverly
Paige Ackley, Waverly
Olivia Nittinger, Waverly
Emma Bronson, Athens
