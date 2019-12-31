FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: Emmett Wood, RB/LB, Tioga

Offense

Brayden Horton, QB, Sayre

Isaiah Firestine, RB, Sayre

Damian Hudson, RB, Athens

James Sutherlin, Ath, SVEC

Keegan Rude, WR, Athens

Ethan Miller, WR, Sayre

Jalen McCarty, WR, Waverly

Marcus Rypkema, OL, SVEC

Jordan Goodrich, OL, Sayre

Joe Buffone, OL, Waverly

Dom Wood, OL, Tioga

Cole Williams, OL, Tioga

Defense

Ben Pernaselli, DE, Athens

Donovan Wynn, DE, Sayre

Trevor Morse, DT, Waverly

Aaron Howard, DT, Tioga

David Hallett, LB, Waverly

Ethan Stotler, LB, Waverly

Sloan Manuel, LB, Tioga

Pat Casterline, LB, Sayre

Brady Worthing, DB, Tioga

Zach Watkins, DB, Sayre

Mason Booser, DB, Tioga

Aaron Lane, K, Athens

Luke Horton, P, Sayre

BOYS SOCCER

Co-Players of the Year: Luke Arnold and Aaron Lane, Athens

All-Stars

Cody VanBenthuysen, Sayre

Mason Hughey, Sayre

Jesse Sumner, Athens

Alex Rowe, Athens

David Scheftic, Athens

Doug Vosburg, Athens

Matthew Nowacoski, Athens

Joel Maslin, Athens

Lance Jensen, SVEC

Alex Doucet, SVEC

Nate Ryck, Waverly

GIRLS SOCCER

Co-Player of the Year: Melina Ortiz, Waverly and Abby Sindoni, Athens

All-Stars

Haley Chambers, Athens

Emma Roe, Athens

Hannah Walker, Athens

Hannah Blackman, Athens

Bailey Dakos, Athens

Gabby Picco, Waverly

Sadie VanAllen, Waverly

Cora Smith, Waverly

Kaitlyn Clark, Waverly

Lea VanAllen, Waverly

Ava Bruewhiler, SVEC

Mackenzie Macumber, Tioga

Destini Sweet, Tioga

Rozlyn Haney, Sayre

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Chloe Croft, Waverly

All-Stars

Paige Lewis, Waverly

Adriannah Clinton, Waverly

Cassidy Stockpile, Athens

Leah Liechty, Athens

Giovanna Rossi, Tioga

Emme Hall, Tioga

Julia Boyle, Sayre

Kayleigh Miller, Athens

Boys Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Collin Wright

All-Stars

TJ Toscano, Athens

Kyle Anthony, Athens

Nate Ackley, Waverly

Callum Avery, SVEC

Jaden Rose, Waverly

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Sheridan Talada

All-Stars

Kayla Hughey, Sayre

Elizabeth Fritzen, Waverly

Paige Ackley, Waverly

Olivia Nittinger, Waverly

Emma Bronson, Athens

