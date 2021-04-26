SAYRE — Brayden Horton hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Sayre to a 10-7 win over Troy on Saturday.
Sayre (8-0) jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but Troy got four in the fifth and three in the sixth to take the lead.
Sayre tied things in the bottom of the sixth and won it in the eighth.
Horton had two hits, with the home run, three RBI and two runs scored.
Jake Burgess had four hits, three RBI and four runs.
Kannon VanDuzer had a hit and David Northrup had a double and an RBI.
Luke Horton had an RBI and Dom Fabbri and Josh Arnold scored runs, while Jackson Hubbard scored two runs.
VanDuzer threw four no-hit innings, striking out four. Jordan Goodrich, Zach Moore and Northrup pitched in relief, striking out six.
For Troy, Camryn Harwick had two hits, with an RBI and two runs scored and Evan Short had a double and scored a run.
Lenny Reed, Danny Hoppaugh and Kory Schucker had hits with Schucker driving in three, Reed scoring a run and Hoppaugh scoring two runs. Justice Chimics had an RBI.
Morgan Madigan started and Reed pitched in relief, the two struck out two between them.
Wyalusing 6, Athens 2
WYALUSING — The short-handed Wyalusing baseball team beat Athens 6-2 in NTL baseball action.
Nick Kelly, Chase Houser and Clayton Carr all had two hits in the game for the Rams.
Kelly drove in a run, Houser had an RBi and Carr drove in two runs.
Trehnon Hugo, Spencer Krewson, Mitchell Burke and Casey God had hits. God scored two runs and Krewson scored a run.
Kelly struck out five in 6 2/3 innings and Hugo got the last out.
Caleb Nichols and Cameron Sullivan had two hits, while Lucas Kraft had a double for Athens.
Kraft and Sullivan had the RBI and Karter Rude and Kaden Setzer scored runs.
Kraft struck out one in 4 1/3 innings and Gage Warner pitched one inning.
