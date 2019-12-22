BUCKNELL — Once athletes leave the Valley to compete at the collegiate level, it isn’t often that they run into each other.
Recently, though, a trio of Athens stars turned in some fine performances on the indoor track at the Bison Open.
Breana Gambrell, Ariana Gambrell and Emily Lunger competed for Penn State, Bucknell and St. Francis, respectively.
Breana Gambrell led the local trio with wins in the long jump and the triple jump. She hit 20 feet, 3 3/4 inches in the long jump and soared 40-1 1/2 in the triple jump.
Ariana Gambrell competed in the indoor pentathlon, finishing 15th. She ran the 60-meter hurdles in 10.11, the 800 in 3:08, topped out at 14-11 1/4 in the long jump and threw the shot 31-8 3/4. She didn’t make a height in the high jump and still ended up with 1,933 points.
Emily Lunger competed in the high jump and tied for fifth. Lunger last cleared the bar at 5-3 1/2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.