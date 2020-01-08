WAVERLY — Tioga rolled to wins in the first nine matches of the night on the way to a 61-21 win over Waverly in Interscholastic Athletic Conference wrestling action Wednesday night.
The match started at 99 and Tioga was up 6-0 after Gianni Silvestri picked up a forfeit.
Tioga Caden Bellis had Waverly’s Conner Stotler in trouble almost from the start at 106 and eventually ended up with a 17-1 technical fall at the final horn.
At 113, Tioga’s Emily Sindoni needed 23 seconds to pin Waverly’s Madison Yeakel.
The match at 120 went longer before ending with the same result when Donovan Smith pinned Waverly’s Mason Ham.
Tioga’s Mason Welch had a little more difficulty with Rylan LaForest, who battled from start to finish. Welch came on strong late to get a 13-4 major decision win.
The match at 132 may have been the best of the night. Tioga’s David MacWhinnie and Waverly’s Garrett Skeens went back-and-forth for a while. Skeens had the lead in the second period, but MacWhinnie rallied for a 21-10 major decision win.
Tioga’s defending state champ, Brady Worthing, had little trouble in posting a pin win in 1:05 over a game Braeden Hills at 145.
At 152, Tioga’s Emmett Wood got a fall over Austin Kimble in 2:37.
At 160, the Tigers forfeited to Waverly standout Ethan Stotler.
At that point, the score stood at an insurmountable 49-6, but Waverly went on a little roll.
Andrew Kimble gave Waverly another win at 170 by downing Ethan Agan by fall at the 53 second mark.
The Wolverines’ Gage Tedesco followed at 195 with a 6-0 win over Aaron Howard.
Tioga’s Jared Lamb accepted a forfeit at 220; then the Tigers’ Dom Wood pinned Trent Skeens in 3:15 at 285.
Waverly will participate in the Montgomery Tournament on Saturday. Tioga’s next action will be on Wednesday when the Tigers host Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
