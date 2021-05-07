ATHENS — Down by two runs in the third inning, the Athens Wildcats softball team looked like they would drop their second contest of the season to the Wellsboro Hornets, falling to them by one earlier on in the season on the road.
Then Junior Caydence Macik smacked a ball into left centerfield for a grand slam to take a 4-2 lead. The WIldcats would never look back after that as they cruised in the next two innings to win in a five-inning mercy rule contest by a score of 13-3.
After Macik’s home run, the Wildcats tacked on five more runs in the fourth inning, followed by another run from Wellsboro to bring the score to 9-3 off an RBI single. Athens added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while using just one out to claim the 10-run victory.
Senior Mallory Mummert had the best day at the plate for the Wildcats as she had three hits at three hits to go along with three runs which led the team in both categories. Junior Macie Coyle, sophomore Addy Repsher and Macik were all able to contribute two hits a piece.
Macik led the home squad with a whopping seven RBI, while Mummert and senior Harley Sullivan had one RBI each.
Sophomore Jordyn Abernathy led the Wellsboro Hornets with two hits in the loss while also scoring one run.
Wellsboro drops its fourth game of the seaso,n now standing with a 9-4 record. They will be back in action today when they travel to Towanda.
Athens improves to 14-3 with a 6-1 division record, now two games ahead of Wellsboro with a first place standing in the NTL Large schools division. The Wildcats will have a quick turnaround also playing this afernoon, when they take on a challenging test in the Wyalusing Rams at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.