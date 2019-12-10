WAVERLY — The Waverly boys swimming team won every event as the Wolverines rolled to a 133-51 win over Athens on Monday.
The Wolverine 200 medley relay won in 2 minutes, 35 seconds.
In the 200 free, Collin Keefer (2:06.91) won with Athens’ Ethan Denlinger (2:16.13) second and Wolverine Liam Finch (2:16.14) third.
Waverly’s Kaden Wheeler (2:13.90) won the 200 IM in 2:13.90 as teammate Oscar Williams (2:28.82) was second. Athens’ Mason Henderson (2:34.40) came in third.
Waverly’s Ryan Bennett (23.80) won the 50 free with Athens’ Chris DeForest (25.11) second and Wolverine Josh Lee (25.26) third.
Gage Streeter (233.8 points) won the diving for Waverly with Athens’ Kaden Gorsline (197.25) second and Wolverine Jarell Sackett (134.70) third.
Atanasoff (56.01) won the 100 fly with teammate Dillon Madigan (1:07.74) second. Henderson (1:11.12) was third for Athens.
Bennett (54.90) won the 100 free with Deforest (57.26) second and Lee (57.34) third.
Wheeler (5:31.13) won the 500 free followed by teammate Liam Wright (6:01.07) as Athens’ Zac Gowin (6:05.03) came in third.
Waverly’s 200 free team of Bennett, Brandon Clark, Keefer and Atanasoff won in 1:42.99.
Keefer (1:09.47), Williams (1:12.71) and Sackett (1:12.72) went 1-2-3 in the 100 backstroke.
In the 100 breaststroke Atanasoff (1:06.65), Max Pan (1:19.11) and Madigan (1:25.51) swept for Waverly.
The Wolverine 400 free relay of Wheeler, Madigan, Keefer and Atanasoff won in 4:03.17.
GIRLS
Elk Lake 113, Sayre 50
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey came away with two individual wins in the Redskins’ season opener Monday.
She won the 50 free in 28.89 and took the 100 free in 1:05.29 while teammate Jillian Shay won the 200 IM in 2:38.08 and the 500 free in 6:18.45.
Jordyn Maxim (2:50.43) was third in the 200 free, Elizabeth Boyle (1:45.81) was third in the 100 fly, Makenna Garrison (1:52.39) was third in the 100 backstroke and Jade Fairlie (1:55.65) was third in the 100 breaststroke.
“I am really excited for the mix of brand new swimmers and veterans,” said Sayre coach Carrie Wright. “I look forward to watching Shay, Hughey and Maxim lead the returning underclassmen as well as brand new swimmers.”
