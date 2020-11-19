Athens' Bronson girls' Runner of the Year
Athens’ Emma Bronson, front, was the 2020 Northern Tier League girls’ Runner of the Year.

ATHENS — Emma Bronson of Athens was named the Northern Tier League girls’ Runner of the Year and four members of Athens’ boys’ team were tabbed as All-Stars when the league released its cross country All-Star teams on Wednesday.

Joining Bronson on the girls’ first team were Sayre’s Carrie Claypool; Catherine Brown, Kayla Beebe and Sierra Allen of league champion Wyalusing; Northeast Bradford’s Melanie Shumway; Lilly DePew of Troy; and Wellsboro’s Julia DeCamp.

Athens’ Thea Bentley was named a second-team All-Star. She is joined by the Troy trio of Sydney Taylor, Julia Colton and Rachel Kingsley; Havah Simcox of Wellsboro; Wyalusing’s Madison Patton; and from Canton, Sara Saar.

Wyalusing’s coaching staff was named Staff of the Year.

Athens won the boys’ NTL title with an undefeated regular-season run, earning the Wildcats’ coaches Staff of the Year honors and placing three members of the team on the first-team All-Star squad.

Connor Dahl, Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony were NTL first-team All-Stars from Athens.

They are joining boys’ Runner of the Year Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing and his teammate Justin Hiduk; the Cowanesque duo of Seth Neal and Owen Cummings; and Mansfield’s Noah Shedden.

Athens’ Justin Lynch headlines the second-team All-Stars. Also named to the second team are Wyalusing’s Eleazar Laudermilch and Clayton Petlock; Towanda’s Jaden Wise; Owen Williams of Troy; Norman Strauss of Northeast Bradford; and Canton’s Michael Skipper.

