CHEMUNG — Just weeks after the Chemung Speedrome welcomed hundreds of fans for a night of racing, officials from the historic track announced Wednesday that they were forced to cancel the remainder of the season.
“With the federal court ruling on August 11, and the continuation of the governor’s order (202.32) prohibiting spectators at race tracks, we have been forced to make a decision we did not want to make,” Track Promoter Ray Hodge said on the track’s Facebook page.
“The August 29 date the governor has extended this ban through would leave us only a 2-to-3 week option to race. At this point, it doesn’t make sense to offer false hope to fans and competitors in the event he does not allow us to open with fans at that point. So sadly we are canceling our 2020 season.”
A federal court upheld Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision to ban spectators at auto racing tracks on Tuesday.
Hodge praised all the people who came out on July 24 for a night of racing, which he said was done “in a safe manner.”
“I am humbled by the response we received from our fans and competitors the week we chose to open. The turnout showed that race fans will support local racing and do it in a safe manner,” Hodge said.
Hodge also noted that the complaints the track received were mostly from one person.
“The complaints made to the county and state are a small part of the problem. Seventy percent of those complaints came from one person and for vindictive reasons,” he said in the Facebook post.
Hodge said the track will now turn its focus towards next season.
“It makes good business sense for us to focus all of our energy on the 2021 season and make that the biggest year ever,” Hodge said. “We have some great sponsors that came on board this year and have agreed to stay with us for the 2021 season.”
“As sad as it is to close the books on the 2020 season, we are motivated like never before to come back next year bigger and better than ever,” he continued. “We have some very exciting things planned and in the works for next year that will take us to an entirely new level of racing in the community. So stay tuned for some big news on some big races coming to the Drome in 2021.”
Hodge also thanked everyone involved in supporting the track during this difficult time.
“Thank you all, fans, crew members, competitors and all of our dedicated staff who have supported us through this tough time. We couldn’t do this without you all. We will be back bigger and better,” Hodge said.
