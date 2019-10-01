S-VE downs Indians

SPENCER — Spencer-Van Etten’s Lady Panthers had to claw their way through a tough match but came away with a 3-0 win in Interscholastic Athletic Conference volleyball Tuesday night.
After winning the opening set 25-17, the Panthers had to battle to win the next two sets 25-23 and 26-24.
Sam Deppe led the way for S-VE with 13 digs, 13 assists and two aces. Lizzie Graham packaged nine digs and four assists; Niah Lavore added eight digs to a kill and an ace; and Emily Jones had eight big kills.
Also for S-VE, Ashleigh Morais had six kills, two digs and an ace; and Makaykla Dacey added five aces, two digs and two assists.
———
Edison 3, Tioga 0
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — The sets were close, but Tioga could never get over the hump.
Edison won the sets 25-17, 25-22 and 25-22.
Giovanna Rossi led Tioga with nine kills, seven blocks and three digs; Chloe Bellis had 11 assists, five kills, six digs, four points and two aces; and Emme Hall finished with 10 points, four kills and four digs.
Also for Tioga, Bri Rossi had 12 digs; Katelyn Perry wound up with eight assists and six digs; and Madison Macumber finished with five kills, five digs and three assists.
Tioga will host Watkins Glen on Thursday.
———
Athens 3, Troy 0
ATHENS — The Lady Wildcats rolled to the sweep with set wins of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-15.
Leah Lichty led the way for the Lady Wildcats with nine kills and seven points; Haley Barry finished with 16 digs and eight points including five on aces; and Taylor Fields had 21 digs and eight points.
Also for Athens, Kayleigh Miller had 21 assists; Cassie Stackpole finished with eight digs and six kills; and Jenny Ryan had 14 points and seven digs,
Athens will visit Williamspn on Thursday.
