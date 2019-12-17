LERAYSVILLE — The Athens girls basketball team made the trip to Leraysville on Monday evening to take on Northeast Bradford and the Lady Wildcats would come back home with a 42-34 win over the Panthers.
Kayleigh Miller led the way for Athens as she finished with 18 points — including four 3-pointers — five steals, four rebounds and two assists.
Athens jumped out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter with Miller leading the way with eight points.
Northeast rallied with a 14-6 scoring edge in the second to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 22-21 at the break.
Athens would outscore NEB 20-13 over the final two quarters to secure the victory.
The Lady Wildcats would also get 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Caydence Macik. Haley Barry added eight points, four steals and three assists and Avery Priester chipped in four assists and two rebounds.
Maisie Neuber led Northeast Bradford with 14 points.
Athens (2-0) will host North Penn-Liberty on Thursday.
