TOWANDA — Athens rolled to a 16-0 Northern Tier League boys soccer win over Towanda on Tuesday evening.
The outcome was never in doubt as Athens scored 10 goals in the game’s first 10 minutes.
Aaron Lane and David Scheftic had hat tricks to lead Athens.
Five other players kicked in two goals each for the Wildcats.
Athens fired off 52 shots and took 14 corner kicks.
———
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 7, Newark Valley 1
NEWARK VALLEY — The Eagles dominated the host Cardinals, outshooting the host squad 29-9 and taking eight corners to none for Newark Valley.
Lance Jensen scored twice for the Eagles with Jayden Grube and Kaden Hoover adding a goal and an assist each.
Mason Holmes, Daniel Thomas and Alex Ducett had a goal each for the Eagles and Jacob Banks joined Eli Reese with an assist each.
Corey Young scored late in the second half for Newark Valley.
Matt Suttermeier had eight saves for the Eagles and Brandon Randall stopped 10 shots for the Cardinals.
———
Notre Dame 2, Waverly 1
ELMIRA — Tyler Simpson broke a 1-1 tie in the 70th minute and send Notre Dame to a 2-1 win over Waverly.
Patrick Finnerty gave ND a 1-0 halftime lead with a goal in the 14th minute.
The Crusaders held that lead until the 761st minute when Brennan Traub tied it up at 1-1.
Notre Dame got off 18 shots to five for Waverly, but the Wolverines held a 3-2 edge in corners.
Cameron McIssac had 16 saves for Waverly.
———
Troy 6, Sayre 0
SAYRE — Six different players scored for Troy in the shutout win over Sayre Tuesday night.
Checking in with a first-half goal each were Tanner Hodge, Brandon Manley, Wyatt Hadlofski and Kane Hart.
The Trojans added two goals in the second half.
Dom Fabbri stopped 16 shots in goal for the Redskins and held a 15-2 advantage in corner kicks.
