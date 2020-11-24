Waverly's Picco to be an Explorer

WAVERLY — After a spate of Division I signings over the last couple of years, there were just a few top athletes who had not made their choice known.
Even though there was no soccer season in Section IV this fall, you can take one off the list.
Waverly senior Gabby Picco committed to Division I LaSalle where she will play soccer for the next four years.
Head Coach Paul Royal has 18 years on the LaSalle sideline. During his tenure, which includes 178 wins heading into the 2020 season that would have been if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Explorers have made five trips to the NCAA tournament — all since 2011 — and have won four regular-season Atlantic-10 championships with the most recent coming in 2017.
“I decided to attend LaSalle because I fell in love with it when I visited,” Picco said. “I got the feeling when I stepped onto campus that I really could see myself here and fell in love with the coaches, the program and the facilities.”
For Picco academics is a big thing, and LaSalle was a good fit for her.
“Academically I fell in love with the school because I plan on majoring in business and the business building just has been redone. It fit me academically and is a perfect distance away from Philadelphia to allow me to do internships in the city.
“Athletically I fell in love with the coaches as soon as they reached out to me last fall. They treated me like family from the start and that’s when I knew they were the school that I wanted to attend and play for. Athletically they stand for what I stand for and at the end of they day they want me to be my best on and off the field.”
For Picco, LaSalle offers a chance to play in a good conference, the Atlantic 10, while also still playing a lot of the games on the East Coast, giving family and friends a chance to see her play.
“I’m really excited to get to play in the A-10 Conference, especially because my family can come and watch me play and it allows me to be even more competitive than I already am. I believe it will really push me to my full potential.”
In an odd year, with travel and high school soccer impacted by COVID, Picco had to go through a lot to get to this point.
“My recruiting process was very stressful with everything going on,” Picco said. “A lot of the schools I was talking to wanted to see me play once more and couldn’t because of the dead period that’s in effect.
“Throughout this time I had some heartbreak and had the conversation with my family of maybe not going to school to play soccer. But, deep down I couldn’t imagine doing that.”
Not getting to play travel in the spring of her junior year made things tough for Picco.
“Junior year is a very crucial period during the recruiting process and my teammates and I suffered when it came to the fact that no college coaches could see us play because we couldn’t play.
“During junior year is when they really start to look at you and it just wasn’t possible considering nobody was allowed to play. With that being said we all stayed very positive and just worked our butts off.”
It would seem like now is a time for PIcco to relax now that she choose a college. Instead, she knows that the real work is just starting now.
“A lot of people have asked me if I’m somewhat relieved and am not as nervous now that I have committed,” Picco said. “The truth is, I’m probably more stressed now because I know that this is the time where I need to train and work even harder than I already have been.
“It’s not time to rest, it’s actually the exact opposite. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very excited and blessed now that I am committed, but I know I still need to work.”
The IAC didn’t have soccer this fall, and while they have hopes to play in the spring, Picco knows nothing is guaranteed. Right now, she is using her travel team to help prepare her to play in college.
“I still would love to have a season for high school soccer, but I’ve come to the reality that it’s probably not going to happen, which really stinks,” Picco said. “I’m grateful that I can play with my premier team because as much as I love high school I know that the girls at BC United will push me and get me ready for college.”
When LaSalle did see Picco, they saw what made her special as a player.
“LaSalle said that they were very impressed with my work ethic, competitiveness, and how I play the game of soccer,” Picco said. “The assistant coach was at a game of mine at CASL last fall and it was pouring out and she was the only coach on the sideline. She said that the fact that I was willing to get down and dirty on a muddy field when it’s pouring proves to her what type of player I am and how well I will fit into their program.”
While Picco has already proven what type of player she is, she still has things she wants to work on.
“The things I want to work on with my game is to become even more creative, faster and stronger,” she said. “Division I soccer is completely different from premier soccer. The girls are just as good as you if not better, stronger, quicker and know the game like you know it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.