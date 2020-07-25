Cubs win two in Waverly LL play

WAVERLY — The Cubs picked up[ a pair of wins in recent Waverly Little League play, topping the Blue Jays and the Angels.
Tuesday
Williams Ford Cubs 5, Naglee Moving & Storage Angels 3
Most of the scoring came in the first inning which saw the Cubs take a 3-2 lead. The Cubs added two more runs in the third and held on for the win.
Tristen Campbell paced the Cubs with a double, a single, a run and an RBI; Kohen Hugo added a single and a double; and Eric Lewis had two singles and an RBI.
Also for the Cubs, Matthias Welles walked twice and scored twice with Eric Schrader III and Nathan Kellogg scoring once each.
Kohen Hugo pitched into the sixth inning for the Cubs logging 12 strikeouts while allowing five hits, a walk, and three unearned runs. Campbell came on to get the last two outs, one via strikeout.
Elijah Hobday led the Angels with two singles and two runs scored.
Daniel Cummings had a single and two RBIs; Porter Daddona and Hayden Roskow had a single each and Luciano Thomas had a run.
Daddona logged three innings on the mound for the Angels allowing four walks, two hits and four earned runs. Hobday finished up and allowed four hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Wednesday
Williams Ford Cubs 13, Tomasso’s Restaurant and Golf Course Blue Jays Blue Jays 7
The Cubs went to work early and were never threatened in the win. The Cubs scored four runs in the top of the first and repeated that in the top not the third. The Blue Jays plated three runs in the bottom of the third but the Cubs won the last three innings 5-3 to win going away.
Matthias Welles and Tristan Campbell led the onslaught for the Cubs. Welles hit for the cycle — connecting for a single, a double, a triple and a home run — and added five RBIs and four runs scored. Campbell had a double, two singles, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Kohen Hugo had two singles and a double with three runs scored and Cooper Hugo also scored twice for the Cubs.
Welles struck out 10 in 3 2/3 innings allowing four hits, a walk and four runs of which two were earned. Eric Lewis finished up, logging three runs allowed on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
Alex McQuay had the big blow for the Blue Jays with a homer. He added a single, three RBIs and a run to pace his team. Lucas Pradun added two singles, three runs and an RBI; Cooper Karson Sipley had a double and a single; and Cooper Robinson had a double and a run.
Also for for the Blue Jays, Charan Venkataswamy had a single, an RBI and two runs, and Derek Johnson finished with a single.
Robinson went 3 2/3 innings on the mound for the Blue Jays allowing eight hits, five walks and nine earned runs while fanning seven. Ryan Yeakel finished up with six strikeouts and allowed two hits and two earned runs.
Tuesday
Bradford Hospitality Indians 13, New Image Pirates 3
The Indians put bent numbers on the scoreboard in four of the six innings to cruise to their fourth win in as many outings.
The Indians served notice in the top of the first when they plated two runs on a walk, singles by Ben Shaw and Hogan Shaw and a steal of home.
The Indians added four more runs in the second inning and led 8-0 before the Pirates got on the board.
Hogan Shaw was the offensive star for the Indians with four singles, two runs and seven big RBIs on the day.Ben Shaw had a single, a double, two runs scored and two RBIs; Griffin Walter had a double and a single; and Jerry Carnrike had two singles.
Also for the Indians, Avery Bowman added a single and two runs and Jack Pipher scored four runs from his leadoff role.
Hogan Shaw started on the hill for the Indians, fanning seven while allowing one walk, three hits and one earned run in four innings. Walter gave up five hits, two earned runs and a walk with one strikeout in two innings.
There weren’t a ton of highlights for the Pirates, but Aiden Doherty did line a solo homer to center to open the sixth inning. Bryce LaForest had two doubles and two runs; Brendan Cooke had a single, a double and an RBI; and three players — Andrew Larrabee, Hailey Larrabee and Rhylee Stotler — logged a single each.
Connor Davidson, LaForest, Doherty and Stotler took turns on the hill. The quartet did strike out 12 bates but also allowed 11 hits, 13 walks and 13 earned runs.
