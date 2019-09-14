Local ScoresThursday, Sept. 12Football

Wyalusing 36, Athens 29

Girls Swimming

Waverly 98, Notre Dame 66

Girls Soccer

Athens 7, Wellsboro 0

Volleyball

Canton 3, Sayre 0

Boys Soccer

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8, Notre Dame 1

——Friday, Sept 13FootballDistrict IVNTL Division I

Troy 39, North Penn-Mansfield 6 Wellsboro 54, Towanda 12

Heartland Division I

Selinsgrove 37, Shikellamy 6

Heartland Division II

Danville 55, Mifflinburg 19 Montoursville 28, Warrior Run 7

Heartland Division III

Central Columbia 43, Hughesville 7

Tri Valley League

Juniata 42, Line Mountain 33

Wyoming Valley Division I

Williamsport 13, Hazleton 7

Nonleague

Canton 52, Bucktail 14 South Williamsport 40, Muncy 13 Southern Columbia 62, Shamokin 0 Loyalsock 48, Bloomsburg 14 Bellefonye 41, Central Mountain 14 Mt. Carmel 34, Jersey Shore 18 Lewisburg 41, Milton 6 Midd-West 54, Shenandoah Valley 6

———Section IVDivision II

Waverly 41, Johnson City 6 Owego 23, Norwich 13 Chenango Forks 55, Oneonta 7

Division I

Binghamton 21, Vestal 0 Corning 65, Ithaca 12

Nonleague

Tioga 24, Newark Valley 20 Susquehanna Valley 55, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 6 Delhi 46, Groton 14 Windsor 40, Deposit/Hancock 0 Whitney Point 44, Public Service Leadership Academy (Fowler) 14 Horseheads 41, Baldwinsville 14 Harpursville/Afton 28, Dryden 8 Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 44, Bainbridge-Guilford 12

Volleyball

Athens 3, Cowanesque Valley 0 Edison 3, Spencer-Van Etten 1

Girls Soccer

Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.

———Saturday, Sept. 14FootballDistict IVNTL Division II

Montgomery at Sayre, 7 p.m. Cowanesque Valley at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 1 p.m.

———Section IVDivision II

Maine-Endwell 42, Chenango Valley 24Division I Emlmira 63, Union-Endicott 13

Nonleague

Hannibal at Moravia Greene at Walton Unatego/Franklin at Sidney

Girls Soccer

Athens 2, Waverly 0 Sayre 4, Watkins Glen 0

Boys Soccer

Athens 7, Galeton 0 Williamson at Sayre, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Athens, Sayre, Waverly at Owego Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Waverly Invitational

Volleyball

Waverly at Tioga Tournament

Monday, Sept. 16Girls Soccer

Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Lansing, 4:30 p.m. Groton at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Waveriy at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17Boys Soccer

Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m. Troy at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Wavily at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Athens, Mansfield at NEB, 5 p.m. Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m. SVEC, Marathon, Whitney Point, Dryden at Waverly, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Athens at Sayre, 7:15 p.m. SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Odessa-Montoir at Tioga, 6:30 p.m. New field at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Notre Dame at Waverly, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18Boys Soccer

Trumansburg at Athens, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Tioga at Newfield, 4:30 p.m.
