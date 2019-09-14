Local ScoresThursday, Sept. 12Football
Wyalusing 36, Athens 29
Girls Swimming
Waverly 98, Notre Dame 66
Girls Soccer
Athens 7, Wellsboro 0
Volleyball
Canton 3, Sayre 0
Boys Soccer
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8, Notre Dame 1
——Friday, Sept 13FootballDistrict IVNTL Division I
Troy 39, North Penn-Mansfield 6 Wellsboro 54, Towanda 12
Heartland Division I
Selinsgrove 37, Shikellamy 6
Heartland Division II
Danville 55, Mifflinburg 19 Montoursville 28, Warrior Run 7
Heartland Division III
Central Columbia 43, Hughesville 7
Tri Valley League
Juniata 42, Line Mountain 33
Wyoming Valley Division I
Williamsport 13, Hazleton 7
Nonleague
Canton 52, Bucktail 14 South Williamsport 40, Muncy 13 Southern Columbia 62, Shamokin 0 Loyalsock 48, Bloomsburg 14 Bellefonye 41, Central Mountain 14 Mt. Carmel 34, Jersey Shore 18 Lewisburg 41, Milton 6 Midd-West 54, Shenandoah Valley 6
———Section IVDivision II
Waverly 41, Johnson City 6 Owego 23, Norwich 13 Chenango Forks 55, Oneonta 7
Division I
Binghamton 21, Vestal 0 Corning 65, Ithaca 12
Nonleague
Tioga 24, Newark Valley 20 Susquehanna Valley 55, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 6 Delhi 46, Groton 14 Windsor 40, Deposit/Hancock 0 Whitney Point 44, Public Service Leadership Academy (Fowler) 14 Horseheads 41, Baldwinsville 14 Harpursville/Afton 28, Dryden 8 Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 44, Bainbridge-Guilford 12
Volleyball
Athens 3, Cowanesque Valley 0 Edison 3, Spencer-Van Etten 1
Girls Soccer
Newfield at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4:30 p.m.
———Saturday, Sept. 14FootballDistict IVNTL Division II
Montgomery at Sayre, 7 p.m. Cowanesque Valley at Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, 1 p.m.
———Section IVDivision II
Maine-Endwell 42, Chenango Valley 24Division I Emlmira 63, Union-Endicott 13
Nonleague
Hannibal at Moravia Greene at Walton Unatego/Franklin at Sidney
Girls Soccer
Athens 2, Waverly 0 Sayre 4, Watkins Glen 0
Boys Soccer
Athens 7, Galeton 0 Williamson at Sayre, 10 a.m.
Cross Country
Athens, Sayre, Waverly at Owego Invite, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Waverly Invitational
Volleyball
Waverly at Tioga Tournament
Monday, Sept. 16Girls Soccer
Sullivan County at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Lansing, 4:30 p.m. Groton at Tioga, 4:30 p.m. Athens at Williamson, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Waveriy at Newark Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17Boys Soccer
Athens at Towanda, 6 p.m. Troy at Sayre, 5:30 p.m. SVEC at Newark Valley, 4:30 p.m. Wavily at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Athens, Mansfield at NEB, 5 p.m. Sayre at Wyalusing, 4 p.m. SVEC, Marathon, Whitney Point, Dryden at Waverly, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Athens at Sayre, 7:15 p.m. SVEC at Watkins Glen, 6:30 p.m. Odessa-Montoir at Tioga, 6:30 p.m. New field at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Watkins Glen at Waverly, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Notre Dame at Waverly, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18Boys Soccer
Trumansburg at Athens, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
