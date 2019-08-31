GALETON — The Sayre High boys soccer team dropped its season opener on Friday as the Redskins fell by a 5-1 score to Galeton.

Galeton, which hosts the tournament, would get three goals from Jake Cochran. Matt Smith added the other goal for the Tigers, which also got help on an own-goal by Sayre.

Sayre’s lone offensive goal would come from Cody VanBenthuysen.

Galeton led 9-4 in corner kicks, while the Tigers also outshot Sayre by a 27-15 count.

Sayre’s Trevor Campbell made 23 saves in the loss.

The Redskins will play Northern Potter at 5 p.m. today in their tournament finale.

