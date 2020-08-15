WAVERLY — The Waverly Little League A League season will come to a conclusion on Monday night at 6 p.m. when the Indians (9-1) take on the Angels (2-10) in the Championship Game.

After defeating the Pirates (4-7) in the play-in game last Saturday, the Angels played again in the semifinals on Monday.

Despite being the underdog, the Angels wound up defeating the Cubs 12-11.

A five-run second inning for the Angels was the turning point in the game, as they took the lead and never relinquished it.

The Cubs (9-2) clawed themselves back into the game multiple times — including coming within one run in the final inning — but were ultimately unable to overcome the deficit.

Kohen Hugo led the Cubs with three hits and three runs scored in the loss. Eric Schrader and Matthias Welles each had two RBIs.

Porter Daddona had three hits and four RBIs for the Angels in the win.

In the second semifinal game on Tuesday, the Indians defeated the Blue Jays 9-7.

The Indians trailed 7-4 in the fourth inning, but scored five runs to take the lead, and ultimately the victory.

Jack Pipher, Justin Koening and Hogan Shaw each had multi-hit games for the Indians.

Alex McQuay had three hits and three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

