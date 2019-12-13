Waverly and Sayre posted 20-win seasons a year ago, but both have undergone significant player changes due to graduation.
Athens posted a winning campaign last year and has 10 players returning. Tioga has its whole roster back from the 2018-2019 campaign and will be looking to improve on the 7-13 record it wound up with last season.
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Joe Robinson
JV coach: Stephanie Hills.
Last year’s record: 7-13
Returning Players: Senior-s Chloe Bellis, Bri Rossi and Giovanna Rossi; Juniors- Olivia Ayres, Eve Wood and Ari Manwaring; Sophomore- Julia Bellis.
Newcomers: None.
Thoughts on the league: “I believe Newfield will be the team to beat in the Small School South,” said Tioga coach Joe Robinson
Athletes playing in college: Rebekah Richter is playing at Broome Community College.
———
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Coach: Robert Kelly
Assistant coach: Joe Tomasso
Record last season: 20-2
Returning Players: Sidney Tomasso, Guard; Paige Lewis, Forward; Morgan Adams, Forward; Gretchen Sowle, Forward; Gianna Picco, Guard
Newcomers: Olivia Nittinger, Guard; Kennedy Westbrook, Guard; Alyssa Sindoni, Guard; Lourden Benjamin, Forward; Peyton Shaw, Forward; Paige Robinson, Guard
Thoughts on this year’s team: Kelly likes the players he has back.
“We have a good group returning that has been working very hard,” Kellly said. Sidney Tomasso and Paige Lewis are returning starters. Morgan Adams is ready to step into a starting role. Others, such as Gianna Picco and Gretchen Sowle, bring a year of experience back and should be ready to supply quality minutes.”
Even with all of that experience, Kelly knows the returning players will be pushed.
“Olivia Nittinger, Alyssa Sindoni, Lourden Benjamin, Peyton Shaw, and Paige Robinson have moved up to the varsity this season and have been working hard to get acclimated to the varsity level of play,” said Kelly, adding, “ Kennedy Westbrook has also been working hard. As their experience and confidence increase, we expect their productivity to do the same.”
Kelley said that, if the players continues working the way they have an opportunity to play at a high level.
“This team has been working very hard, and if we continue to put forth that same effort day in and day out, we believe that we can achieve the goals that we have in place for this season. Our energy and enthusiasm are at a high level. Comradery among the players is high which is essential for teams to be successful. We really enjoy working with this group and we are eager to get things rolling.
Thoughts on the league this season: Kelley said that Newark Valley has to be considered the favorite but also like what other teams are bringing back.
“Newark Valley is bringing back a lot of experience to go along with size. Notre Dame has some consistency this season and I expect them to be much improved as well as Thomas Edison.
In crossover games, we will square off against Whitney Point and Lansing.
In addition, our non-league schedule will be demanding in that we have Hornell, Ithaca, Vestal and Union-Endicott.
———
ATHENS WILDCATS
Coach: Brian Miller
Assistant coach: Bob Stowits
Last season’s record: 13-11
Returning players: Seniors- Avery Priester, Haley Barry, Kasidy Peterson, Hannah Forbes, and Joselyn Murray; Juniors- Kayleigh Miller, Rachel Stephens, Megan Collins, and Hannah Blackman; Sophomore- Caydence Macik.
Newcomers: Junior- Charelle Jandoc, and sophomore- Olivia Bartlow.
Thoughts on the team: “We have a lot of returning players that have played a lot of basketball together,” said Miller.
Indeed, the Lady Wildcats return their leader in assists and steals in Miller (2.8/game), their leading scorers in Miller (13 ppg) and Macik (8 mpg), top rebounder in Macik (6.1) and Barry, who was third on the scoring list for Athens at seven points per game last season and simply outworked the competition much of the season.
Thoughts on the league: “Towanda, Mansfield and NEB should be league contenders this year,” said Miller.
———
SAYRE REDSKINS
Coach: Eileen Sparduti
Assistant coaches: Dennis Randall, Elizabeth Higley
Record last season: 20-7
Returning players: Seniors- Emily Sutryk, Maddie Wilson, Erika Wells; Gabbi Randall, and Jazz DeKay.
Newcomers: Senior- Maddie LaManna (returning after a year away); Junior- Camille Harris; Sophomore- Hayli VanDyke; Freshmen- Gabby Shaw, Maddie Smith, Ayla Miller, and Aliyah Rawlings.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Sparduti said that her team is young and inexperienced.
“We can put a semi-veteran five on the varsity floor, but the key to our success will be developing a substitute rotation that can contribute quality minutes as we move forward,” she said. “With only 12 total on the roster, it will be challenging to play two games a night. But we need the JV quarters for player development and game experience.”
Thoughts on the league this season: Sparduti said that hers isn’t the only NTL team in a numbers crunch.
“I know a few other teams are struggling with low numbers as well,” adding, “New coaches in a couple of programs always bring some unknowns.
“In the large school division, Athens will benefit from returning experience. In small school, NPM could return a passel of seniors who have logged varsity minutes for three seasons. That should put them squarely in the driver’s seat to return to the top.
Athletes competing in college: Molly Ball (2017 grad) is playing basketball for Lycoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.