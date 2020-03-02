Danville stops Athens in D4 title game

MILTON — The Danville Lady Ironmen are known for their 2-3 matchup defense — and the Athens Wildcats got a chance to see just how effective it can be on Saturday.
Danville Coach Steve Moser’s crew utilized that stifling defense to capture a District IV Class AAAA championship as the Ironmen cruised to a 49-29 win over the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Ironmen forced 25 turnovers, and on an afternoon where they didn’t shoot well, it was needed to put points on the board.
“We like to get out and run,” said Moser. “That’s our bread and butter.”
They scored a lot in transition, but when they were forced to play in half court, their source of points was usually senior 1,000-point scorer Corrine Petrus, who got great position all night and gave the Athens front line fits as she finished with a game-high 21 points. Frequently, her position would be so good that she wouldn’t even need to make a move. She was already on the doorstep.
“She’s a grinder,” said Moser. “She’s worked so hard for this program and that’s why she has 1,200 points and 850 rebounds.”
She picked up the scoring slack from Danville standout Lenae Williams. The Versatile wing was mostly held in check by an Athens team that played great half court man-to-man defense. After scoring five points in the first three minutes, Williams only scored that many the rest of the game, something that definitely would have been in Athens’ game script.
But, Athens simply struggled to put the ball in the basket consistently. Despite not being pressured, taking care of the ball was a struggle.
“We turned the ball over 25 times and they didn’t press,” Athens Head Coach Brian Miller said following the game. “It’s going to be tough to win a game when you turn the ball over like that.”
Still, the game was much closer than the score suggested, especially in the first half. Danville hopped out to an early 9-3 lead, but Athens closed on a 6-3 run to end the quarter headlined by a three from the left corner by Megan Collins. And, after a nifty drive from the top of the key, Caydence Macik made it a four-point game late in the second quarter after she converted the and-one opportunity, 16-12.
It was time for a Danville run, though. Danville scored the last seven points of the second quarter and stretched out their lead to 23-12 going into half — a lead that seemed to be much larger considering Athens’ issues putting the ball in the basket.
“Ending the half like that is always a good thing,” said Moser. “I can tell you our girls were a lot more excited to be leading by 11 than they would’ve been leading by 4.”
Their run continued to start the third quarter. Kayleigh Miller hit a pair of foul shots to start the quarter to make it a single-digit game, but Danville had another run in them, this time fueled by defense and runouts. When the dust settled and Coach Miller called timeout, it was 32-14 Lady Ironmen, and they were well on their way to a district title.
Athens, who was without leader Haley Barry, was led by Junior Kayleigh Miller with 11 points and Macik with 12. Barry is expected back for the state tournament.
“Macik is a real good player and only a sophomore,” said Moser. “She will be a real force the next few years. Thankfully, I’m retiring so I don’t have to deal with her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.