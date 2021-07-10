WAVERLY — After COVID took away the Waverly basketball camp a year ago, the annual event was back this week, and wrapped up on Friday with consolation and championship games, contests and the coaches against players all-star game.
Awards were handed out in all three age groups.
In the youngest age group — Division II — Joshua Maye of Towanda was the foul shooting champion and the three-on-three champions were Joey Lackey and Anson Harris of Troy and Micael Chandler of Waverly.
Landon Knolles of North Rome won the hot shot and Spencer Martin of Troy was the one-on-one champion.
The hustler award winner was Brycen Fiske of Waverly and Eli Ayers of Troy was the knock out champion.
Michael Sutryk of Sayre was most improved and Harris won the 1/2 camp scholarship.
The all-stars were Lackey, Ayers, Preston Harmer of Horseheads, Boom Thompson of Towanda, Sam Cheresnowsky of Athens and Dominic Wood of Horseheads. Martin was the MVP.
Owen Craft and Braiden Judson, both of Waverly, were on the camp defensive team and Hayden Ploskow of Waverly won the Al Geppert Award, while the best camper was Chandler.
The team champions were Frostburg St. with Harmer and Martin and Dillon Gonsauls of Wyalusing and Knolles, Jack Pipher of Waverly, Brooks Hicks of Troy, Jesse Lance of Waverly, Tylor Grover of Wyalusing and Aiden Malorzel of Waverly.
The team champions in Division I was the Oral Roberts team of Hogan Shaw of Sayre, Talen Williams of Canton, Trevor Blauvelt of Waverly, Alex Thompson of Athens and Pryor Teribury of Troy were on the team with Peyton Pravel of Waverly, Joseph Frye of Troy, Peter Jones of Athens and Nevin Mack of Spencer.
In Division I, Ronin Ault of Sayre won the foul shooting contest and the three-on-three champs were Jace Babcock of Athens, Carson Rockwell of Sayre and Peyton Fravel of Waverly.
Shaw and Frye were the three-point champs and Andy Hermensen of Mansfield was the hot shot champion while Rockwell was the one-on-one champion.
Charan Vankataswamy of Athens won the hustler award and Adam Kemp of Athens was most improved, while Rockwell won the 1/2 camp scholarship.
The all-stars were Keegan Zeller of Horseheads, Ault, Hermenson, Noah Ellis of Troy, Jack Burbage and Joe Frye of Troy. Shaw was the MVP.
Peyton Robinson of Waverly and James Friend of Athens were on the camp defensive team.
In the NBA division, Cooper Kitchen of Canton was the foul shooting champion and the three-on-three champions were Sammy Lawrence of Mansfield, Joey Tomasso of Waverly and Brody Burleigh of Mansfield.
J.J. Babcock and Tucker Brown of Athens were the three-point champions, and Athens’ Connor Mosher was the hot shot champion, while Babcock was the one-on-one champion.
Dan Pirger of Newark Valley won the hustler award and Josh Stanton of Northeast Bradford was most improved, while Dan Truesdail of Newark Valley won the 1/2 camp scholarship.
Brown, Taylor King of Twin Tiers Christian, Isaiah Niemczyk of Canton, Dom Fabbri of Sayre, Josh Arnold of Sayre and Babcock were all-stars, while Caiden Williams of Canton was MVP.
Jay Pipher of Waverly and Burleigh were on the camp defensive team, while Tomasso won the Al Geppert Award.
The team champions were the Bucks. The team was made up of Ashton Rockwell and Williams of Canton, Eli Shaw of Mansfield, Truesdail and Ben Fitch of Canton, Liam Traub and Pipher of Waverly, Oscar Besemer of Trumansburg, Nehemiah Anthony of Waverly and Arnold.
Note: Photos of award winners will appear in the Times at a later date.
