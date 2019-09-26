Undermanned Lady Redskins fall to Hornets
Buy Now

Sayre’s Abby Moliski battles Wellsboro’s Cara Tennis during their teams’ NTL contest Thursday afternoon.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

SAYRE — Playing with the minimum, Sayre’s Lady Redskins battled Wellsboro for 80 minutes but came up on the wrong end of a 3-0 tally.

The game was scoreless at the half, but nearly 15 minutes into the second half, Jess Lohr scored off a deflected shot.

With 13:46 left, Jena Boyce found Jordyn Abernathy to make it 2-0.

Wellsboro’s final score was an own goal.

Wellsboro got off 30 shots and 11 corner kicks and held Sayre without either.

Sayre keeper Adriannah Barnhart had 19 saves.

Athens 6, North Penn/Mansfield 0

MANSFIELD — Five different players scored for Athens in the shutout NTL win.

Abby Sindoni had two goals and added two assists for Athens.

Krysta Manning, Sam Markle, Emma Roe and Teagan Williams added a goal each of the Lady Wildcats. Ally Thoman handed out a pair of assists.

Load comments