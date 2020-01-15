DRYDEN — Mike Atanasoff and Kaden Wheeler were four-time winners on the night as the Wolverines won 11 of 12 events in a 140-32 win over the Purple Lions.
Collin Keefer picked up his 100th career win, reaching the milestone in the 100 butterfly with a time of one minute, 7.65 seconds.
Wheeler got in the win column first, swimming with Josh Lee,, Ryan Clark and Atanasoff to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.45. He followed that with a win in the 200 IM in 2:14.88 and a win in the 100 free with a time of 56.71. He then teamed with Ryan Bennett, Lee and Simon Stevens to win the 200 free in 1:47.72.
The win was Stevens’ first varsity victory.
Atanasoff won the 500 free in 5:47.47, the 100 back in 1:00.04 and, with Brandon Clark, Keefer and Bennett, the 400 free relay in 4:02.81.
Bennett also won the 200 free with a time of 2:04.13; Jerrell Sacket won the 50 free with a time of 25.81for his first varsity victory and Gage Streeter totaled 232.40 points to win diving.
Modified: Waverly won the modified meet 52-46.
Riley Pipher won the diving while Brayden Hurd and Paxton Grover went 1-2 in the 50 free. The 200 free relay of Nate Peters, Hurd, Grover and Ben Norton won with a time of 2:52.20.
The Wolverine swimmers host Lansing on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.