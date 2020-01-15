DRYDEN — Mike Atanasoff and Kaden Wheeler were four-time winners on the night as the Wolverines won 11 of 12 events in a 140-32 win over the Purple Lions.

Collin Keefer picked up his 100th career win, reaching the milestone in the 100 butterfly with a time of one minute, 7.65 seconds.

Wheeler got in the win column first, swimming with Josh Lee,, Ryan Clark and Atanasoff to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.45. He followed that with a win in the 200 IM in 2:14.88 and a win in the 100 free with a time of 56.71. He then teamed with Ryan Bennett, Lee and Simon Stevens to win the 200 free in 1:47.72.

The win was Stevens’ first varsity victory.

Atanasoff won the 500 free in 5:47.47, the 100 back in 1:00.04 and, with Brandon Clark, Keefer and Bennett, the 400 free relay in 4:02.81.

Bennett also won the 200 free with a time of 2:04.13; Jerrell Sacket won the 50 free with a time of 25.81for his first varsity victory and Gage Streeter totaled 232.40 points to win diving.

Modified: Waverly won the modified meet 52-46.

Riley Pipher won the diving while Brayden Hurd and Paxton Grover went 1-2 in the 50 free. The 200 free relay of Nate Peters, Hurd, Grover and Ben Norton won with a time of 2:52.20.

The Wolverine swimmers host Lansing on Thursday.

