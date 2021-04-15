There’s a lot of border hopping by hunters and anglers in New York and Pennsylvania, so when there’s a regulations change in one state it has a significant impact on hunters on the other side of the line.
That was the case when New York state adopted its fiscal budget for 2021-22, a plan that includes a lowering of the state’s minimum age for hunting deer with a firearm – as well as a crossbow – from 14 to 12.
Sort of. The legislation specifically excludes several counties – Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk, and Westchester – from the new law. And counties wishing to lower the minimum hunting age to 12 under the supervision of an experienced adult hunter still must formally opt-in to participate. That means a vote by county legislators to approve the move.
For years, New Yorkers have taken their kids into Pennsylvania to accelerate their memory-making afield, since the Keystone State offers a hugely popular mentored hunting program in which youngsters of any age may participate. I’ve taken many 9-year-olds from New York out for their first turkey and deer in Pennsylvania, and all of those kids have gone on to become avid hunters.
Efforts in New York have in the past been stymied by the state Assembly, but this year Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who will never be known as a friend to the sportsman, offered up budget language that would lower the minimum hunting age for big game to 12. The state Senate did the same, while the Assembly’s version of the spending plan didn’t include such a provision. By the time the budget process was over, the provision had survived the closed-door negotiations.
New York’s youth hunting regulations have stood as the most restrictive in the nation, and it wasn’t long ago that the minimum hunting age was lowered from 16 to 14. New York is the only state in the U.S. that doesn’t allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt big game with a firearm.
In addition to the necessary opt-in by individual counties, the measure comes with other provisions:
• The youths must be supervised by experienced and licensed adult hunters at all times by a licensed hunter of at least 21 years of age, with at least three years of deer hunting experience.
• The youth and adult mentor must remain at ground level (no tree stand hunting) at all times and all parties must display a specified amount of solid fluorescent orange or pink clothing above the waist, or a hat or cap with solid fluorescent orange or pink material.
Another proposal in Cuomo’s budget plan – expansion of crossbows into the entire archery season – was ultimately axed from the final version of the state ledger. The crossbow issue has been a contentious one among hunters; the implements are currently allowed in the latter portion of the archery season as well as any season in which a firearm may be used. Supporters had hoped to see full inclusion of crossbows, similar to what’s in place in Pennsylvania.
———
The region lost a great friend to the sportsman recently with the passing of Dave Hafer. Dave was a superb mentor to youths, as a longtime hunter education instructor and a leader in the development of programs for young hunters and shooters. Among his efforts was the Ingersoll-Rand Junior Rifle League and the popular Valley Youth Hunter Education Challenge (YHEC) program, which has led to state and national honors for several area youngsters. Dave was also owner and operator of Hafer’s Gun and Ammo Shop (he held a Federal Firearms License), which was widely known as a spot where a great firearm deal could be had. He will be missed, but his work will remain visible for generations.
