SAYRE — The Lady Redskins ran into a very good Cowanesque Valley Indians team and came out on the wrong side of a 20-0 talley in Northern Tier League softball play.
CV rapped out 15 hits and took full advantage of any other opportunities with which they were presented.
The visiting Indians plated seven runs in each of the first two innings and put the game on ice with a six-run fourth.
Sayre had just three baserunners as Indians pitchers Ruby Shorman and Malorie Surine combined on a four-inning no hitter. Shorman struck out three in two innings and had a runner reach on an error. Surine fanned five and walked two.
Makayla Vargeson had a triple, a single and two runs for the Indians; Katie Adams had a double, a single and three runs; Shorman had a double, a single and two runs.
Also, Maddie Millard scored three times with Madison Hoopes, Megan Hyde and Autumn Outman scoring twice each.
Madison Smith reached on the error and walked for Sayre. Allyson Murrelle had Sayre’s other walk.
Sayre will host Athens on Thursday.
Athens 5, North Penn/Liberty 3
LIBERTY — Each team rapped out eight hits and Liberty had the loudest blast, but Athens pulled away from the Mountaineers in the middle innings to get the NTL win.
Athens scored first when Audry Hatch reached on an error and crossed the plate on an RBI double by Caydence Macik.
Liberty’s Megan Spohn tied it a 1-1 with a home run blast in the second inning.
The Lady Wildcats responded when third-inning singles by Harley Sullivan and Hatch were followed by a sac fly by Macik and an RBI ground out by Allyah Butler.
The Wildcats added a run in the fourth. Mallory Mummert singled, stole second and eventually scored on a passed ball.
Liberty got two of those back on singles by Alexa Kshir and Molli Hall with a couple of walks thrown in.
Up 4-3, Athens added an insurance run in the fifth. Sullivan worked a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Macik.
Macik led Athens at the dish with a single, double and three RBI. Megan Collins also added a single and a double for Athens; Sullivan had a single, two runs and stole two bases; Hatch had one hit, two runs and a steal; Mummert added a single, a run and a steal; and Butler had a hit and an RBI.
Addy Repsher started in the circle, fanning five and walking two in 3 2/3 innings for the win. Macik finished out the game, earning her second save by striking out three without a walk or run allowed.
“Addy (Repsher) pitched well till the fourth, where she ran into trouble,” said Athens Head Coach Mickey Farrell. “Caydence (Macik) came in and got an inning ending ground out then pitched three innings of shut out ball.”
Liberty did threaten in the fifth inning, but Athens got the lead runner in a rundown to erase the threat.
“Defensively we only made two errors,” said Farrell “It was a really good game and we did just enough to pull it out.”
Spohn led Liberty with the homer, single, RBI and run. Kshir had a double, two singles and a run; Peyton Chapel had a single and a run; and Hall matched Kierstan Mitstifer with a single each.
Athens will visit Sayre on Thursday.
