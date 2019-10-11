SPENCER — Championship clinchers don’t come along every day. Most teams don’t have the opportunity most years.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s boys soccer team had that opportunity Thursday night and took full advantage by beating Newark Valley 4-2.
The score may not be indicative of the game as SVEC took 25 shots to Newark Valley’s eight and held a 6-2 edge in corners.
SVEC led 2-0 at the half before each team tallied twice in the second half.
Jacob Banks had a goal and an assist for SVEC. Alex Doucett, Daniel Thomas and Lance Jensen also scored a goal each for the Eagles.
Nathan Sokol and Corey Young scored for Newark Valley with Noah Shield getting an assist.
Brayden Ferris had six saves for SVEC and Newark Valley’s Brandon Randall had eight stops.
Waverly 1, Notre Dame 0
WAVERLY — In a real thriller, Waverly’s Nate Ryck slipped a pass from Rylan LaForest past the Crusaders’ goalie in the 70th minute to lift the Wolverines to the win.
“What. A. Game. That really was the best soccer we’ve played all year,” said Waverly Coach Eric Ryck. “The boys were composed, made great decisions with the ball and worked their tails off for the entire 80 minutes. It was senior night and this is somewhat of a rivalry game, so the boys were really hyped tonight and it showed.”
Notre Dame (3-8) led in shots 8-5 and in corners 7-3, but it was the Wolverines (2-9-1) who came away with the “W.”
“The boys have made great progress this year, and I’m so glad they get to experience some success because they deserve it,” said Ryck. “It’s been 10 years since we’ve been able to best Notre Dame on the soccer field, this is a big win for the program.”
Williamson 3, Sayre 2, OT
TIOGA JUNCTION — Sayre scored first on the road, but two second-half goals sent the game to overtime and Trent Achey’s goal lifted Williamson to the win.
Brayden Post got Sayre on the board with 26:19 to go in the first half and Cody VanBenthuysen made it 2-0 at the 15:08 mark of the opening stanza.
The Redskins held that lead through most of the second half, but then Caleb Morgan scored for Williamson with 4:20 to play. Sam Cumming got the equalizer with 2:01 to go in regulation and set up the final act.
Williamson outshot Sayre 22-4, but Sayre took 10 corner kicks to just three for the Warriors.
Josh Hultz logged two saves for Williamson. Sayre’s Cole Gelbotis had 21 saves and Gunner McCutcheon had two stops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.