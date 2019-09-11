ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens guys filled the top four positions in Tuesday’s meet with Canton and Sullivan County.
As a result, Athens boys’ cross country team swept the meet downing Sullivan County 17-44 and Canton 19-38. Canton also topped Sullivan County 25-30.
TJ Toscano led the way for Athens, winning the meet with a time of 20 minutes, 53 seconds. Right on Toscano’s heels were teammates Kyle Anthony (20:54), Connor Dahl (20:55), Matthew Gorsline (21:00). Justin Lynch also scored for the Wildcats.
Junior High: Sullivan County swept Athens and shorthanded Canton.
The Griffins posted a 15-50 win over Canton and a 27-30 win over Athens.
The Griffins’ Tyler Immel won the meet in 11:06.
Leading the Athens charge were Carter Lewis, second in 11:13, and Connor Mosher who finished third in 11:30.
———
Wellsboro 24, Towanda 33
Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50
Towanda 15, Sayre 50
LITCHFIELD — Wellsboro’s Austin Richards beat most of the field by more than two minutes on a shortened and modified — ground bees posed a problem in the woods — Litchfield course by posting a 16:10.
Sayre was led by Logan Goodreau, who placed ninth overall with a time of 19:42. Also for Sayre, Jake Henry was 10th with a time of 20:07; Nathan Romano was 13th in 20:25; and Gavin Rusker took 18th in 25:07.
Junior High: Towanda’s Jack Tavani won the boys meet with a time of 11:38.
Sayre was led by a fine run by Brayon Slater who finished in 11:56.
Newark Valley 33, Dryden 53, SVEC 68, Edison 120, Tioga 121
NEWARK VALLEY — The host Cardinals had the field covered, but Tioga had a few good runs.
Ty Middendorf was 16th in a large field with a time of 22:00. Mason Card who finished 20th in 22:36 and Kyle Early who was 25th in 23:21 added top-25 runs in a field that topped 60 runners.
———
Girls
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Emma Bronson led Athens, placing third in 25:32.
Unfortunately for the host Lady Wildcats, Canton and Sullivan County runners filled out remainder of the top 11 finishes.
In the end, Canton swept the ladies’ meet by beating Athens 18-43 and Sullivan County 23-32. Sullivan County downed Athens 20-33.
Canton’s Sara Saar won the meet with a time of 24:28 and teammate Camille McRoberts was second in 24:47.
Sullivan County was led by Kassidy Beinlich, who finished fourth over all with a time of 25:46.
Junior High: Only Sullivan County had enough for a full team.
That didn’t stop Athens from taking the first three spots led by Sara Bronson, who finished in 13:03. Caitlyn Conklin (13:11) and Janae Harkins (13:18) also ran under 13:30 for Athens.
———
Wellsboro 23, Towanda 32
Wellsboro 15, Sayre 50
Towanda 15, Sayre 50
LITCHFIELD — Wellsboro’s Madeline Gage, Towanda’s Erica Locke and Sayre’s Kayla Hughey ran in a tight formation most of the girls race on Tuesday. In the end,
that’s just how they finished. Gage ran a 19:22, Locke ran the distance in 19:31 and Hughey was right on their heels to finish in 19:33.
Also for Sayre, Lucy Coller was eighth overall in 21:54 and Corey Ault was 18th overall in 29:29.
Junior High: Towanda’s Taylor Brennan was first for the girls in 11:48
Elizabeth Vosburg was sixth among the girls for Sayre, finishing in 14:31.
Dryden 48, Newark Valley 53, Edison 55, SVEC 62, Tioga incomplete
NEWARK VALLEY — Tioga has two ladies running at the varsity level this season. Mariah Nichols ran 15th in 29:56 and Nicole DeBoer was 24th with a time of 38:47
