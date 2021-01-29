WAVERLY — The Morning Times Doubles Shootout opened last week and the bowlers were on fire all weekend. This weekend’s big scores have yet to be rolled, but the opportunity to qualify — and have your best score — still exists.
Squad times for Saturday, Jan. 30 are at 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 31, squad times are at 12:30 p.m.; 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Remember: You need two rounds to qualify so your last opportunity to get in on the fun (and prizes) is 2 p.m. on Sunday so you can bowl in the 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. squads to advance. This is a handicap tournament with teams getting 90 percent of the difference between the two bowlers’ combined average and 430, which opens the gate for even average bowlers to fare well.
To get in, call 607-565-9946 to reserve a spot and stop in at the Valley Bowling Center
Last weekend there were three perfect 300s — and a 299 — along with some 800 series and a ton of 700s.
It’s hard top decide which guy had the best opening round performance. Al Fuller threw a 279 and a 300 to finish with an 803. Dustin Wright, though closed his set with a 279 and a 280 for an 807. He followed that with a 707 in the second round and was one of just three guys who topped 700 twice.
In addition to Fuller, David Marshall and Mike Cole also tossed perfect games.
Cory Bigelow came up a pin shy of perfection with a 299, but his 750 series was one of 19 thrown over the weekend — he added a 703 in second-round qualifying — giving him two of the 19. Will Allen had an even better two rounds, following a 752 with a 762 in the second round.
Other 700-plus series were rolled by John Apgard (767); Connor Joseph (754); John Johnson (752); Bryan Gleason (747); Charlie Millard (738); Charlie Dykins (736); Jerry Arnold (730); Donald Ross (722); Adam Murphy (716); Johnathan Johnson (715); Glenn Fassett (711); Steve Nagar (706); Danny Stafursky (705) and RJ Fields (704).
The ladies were led by Melody Kraus with a 648. Also topping 600 for the women were Libby Sladish with a 640, Becky Waltman with a 639, Desirae Waltman with a 630 and Renee Marcyan with a 623.
Among the teams with both qualifying rounds complete, Matt Senses and John Johnson lead with a total, with handicap, of 2,824. Derrick Canfield and Fuller have a two round score of 2,803 with Bigelow and Michael Hoffman-Bellucci third with a total of 2,778.
The current top teams have some competition from the teams that have another reound of qualifying ahead. Topping that list is the team of Donald Ross and Michael Ross, who had a 1,404 in the opening round. In addition, Glenn Vanderpool Jr. and Mike McMahon are sitting on a 1,393; Chuck Simons and Mark Leary have a 1,367; Bob Murphy and Adam Murphy have a combined 1,335; the team of Zach Rynone and Kelly Brown ended up with a 1,315 and Sladish and Marcyan had a 1,311.
The beauty of this tournament is that any team can get hot at the right time and ride that momentum all the way to the finals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.